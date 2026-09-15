Kenneth Walker III Makes Historic Chiefs Debut in Win vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the 2026 season.

On “Monday Night Football” the Chiefs convincingly defeated the Denver Broncos 31-10. Kansas City never trailed, and finished the game on a 24-3 scoring run. The offensive and defensive units each had big nights, but it was one player on offense who stole the show.

RB Kenneth Walker III Made History in Multiple Ways in His Kansas City Chiefs Debut

Walker’s debut as a Chief was one of the most anticipated storylines heading into this game, but was overshadowed a bit by the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Walker quickly stole the show — racking up 191 total yards and two touchdowns on the night.

According to Next Gen Stats, Walker gained 148 of his 173 rushing yards on under center runs. He is the first Chiefs running back to accomplish that feat since 2016. Walker also forced a whopping 14 missed tackles, the most by a Kansas City RB since 2018.

Early in the third quarter, Walker broke off a 60-yard touchdown run on a 4th-and-1 play. Next Gen Stats reported that he reached a top speed of 21.21 mph on that rush, which was the longest run by a Chiefs RB since Damien Williams in 2019.

Kenneth Walker III Is Ready to Shoulder the Load All Season Long

The Chiefs didn’t waste any time getting Walker in the groove, giving him seven carries on their opening drive. He finished with 23 carries and three receptions on the night. While speaking to the media after the game, Walker showed his appreciation for the trust that the coaching staff showed in the rushing attack.

“We knew what we were going to do in this game, and we executed it,” Walker said. “They trust me, they trust the running backs, and they trust that we’re going to move the ball in the run game.”

Walker also made sure to give a shoutout to his offensive line.

“I’ve got to give credit to the offensive line,” Walker continued. “They made my job much easier.”

The Chiefs’ brass was adamant all offseason long that there would be a renewed commitment to the rushing attack in 2026. That was on full display in Week 1. Up next, Kansas City will face an Indianapolis Colts team that just surrendered 202 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens.