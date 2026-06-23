Chiefs’ Potential ‘Surprise Starter’ Would Breathe New Life Into Offense

There are more opportunities to be had throughout the Kansas City Chiefs‘ roster in 2026 than in recent years.

That is especially true for young players. The Chiefs are going through a bit of a youth movement after retooling a significant portion of their roster during the offseason. If guys can develop quickly, Kansas City will return to being a contender much sooner than later.

WR Cyrus Allen Pegged as Potential Surprise Starter for Kansas City Chiefs in 2026

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently made a list of NFL rookies who could emerge as surprise starters this season. Among those who caught his eye was Allen, who the Chiefs drafted in the fifth round this past April.

“The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t do much to improve their wide receiver room this offseason despite the position group being viewed as an obvious area of need. Instead, Kansas City’s front office waited until the fifth round to draft Cincinnati’s Cyrus Allen, who wasn’t even invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. The patience should pay off since Allen has the ideal skill set to fit neatly into the Chiefs’ passing game. The Chiefs were searching for a primary slot receiver, which is where Allen excels. He’s not a slot-only option, but he did most of his work as an inside threat through the majority of his collegiate career.”

During his senior year at Cincinnati, Allen recorded 51 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns. As Sobleski alluded to, Allen is already considered to be a polished route runner with good speed and separation ability.

Cyrus Allen Can Impact Chiefs’ Offense Even if He’s Not a Starter

It will be tough for Allen to leapfrog Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton as one of the top three receivers on the team. However, it’s not impossible. Rice and Worthy both had surgical procedures during the offseason, and Rice can’t stay out of trouble off the field.

There is also no guarantee that Thornton develops beyond being just a deep threat. Sobleski continued to explain that although he plays a different position, Allen could relieve some pressure off of tight end Travis Kelce.

“More importantly, Allen’s skill set slides nicely into a complementary and potentially featured role, because this year’s 176th overall pick is simultaneously an outstanding route-runner and fearless working underneath and middle-of-the-field routes despite being under 6’0″ and weighing only 183 pounds. For too long, the Chiefs have relied almost solely on tight end Travis Kelce to work the middle of the field with the type of routes that are necessary to move the chains. Allen should quickly grow into another option as quarterback Patrick Mahomes gains confidence in the rookie’s ability.”

Even if Allen doesn’t develop into a starter in 2026, he can still be a game-changer for Kansas City’s offense. There will always be a role for a receiver who has a knack for getting open and keeping the chains moving. Kelce himself has already given Allen a big endorsement.

“Cyrus Allen, he’s a route runner man,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. “We were talking about what I want to see in a guy in the wide receiver room. He has his own twist on a lot of routes, and he has the quickness. He has the decisiveness. He really knows how to use his shoulders and his quickness and rhythm to get DBs in a bind.”