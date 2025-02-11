Chiefs Playmaker Refutes Retirement Rumors in Deleted Post

An unexpected Kansas City Chiefs rumor began circulating social media on February 11, as a fake Adam Schefter imitator account posted that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be retiring from the NFL.

Although this story was never confirmed by a legitimate source, several news outlets ran with it as fact — which led to a since-deleted response from Hopkins.

Fortunately, DraftKings Network screenshotted and shared the Hopkins post before it was wiped from X. It read: “Don’t know what you heard but I’m not done yet.”

Heavy on Chiefs can confirm the accuracy of this screenshot.

Where Will Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Play in 2025?

Assuming Hopkins doesn’t change his mind, we now know that he intends to suit up for his 13th NFL campaign in 2025. The question is, where?

Hopkins is coming off the second worst yardage total of his career and his worst season in terms of yards per game (38.1 YPG in 2024). He also failed to make much of an impact with the Chiefs after initially flashing in three out of his first five KC outings.

During the Chiefs’ three-game playoff run, Hopkins only caught 3-of-8 targets for 29 yards, and most Kansas City fans will probably remember his key Super Bowl drop much more than his garbage-time touchdown and two-point conversion.

Needless to say, if the Chiefs were to bring back Hopkins in free agency, it would have to be solely as veteran depth on a very affordable contract. But they might prefer to re-sign a grittier Justin Watson or JuJu Smith-Schuster in that role, due to their prowess as run blockers.

Odds are, Hopkins was a one and done in KC — but you never know how the offseason will play out. He’s mostly likely to sign on with a playoff contender in need of a reliable red zone target at wide receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Chiefs Kingdom Following Super Bowl LIX Defeat

Hopkins made it clear that it was a dream come true for him to play in the Super Bowl, even though it didn’t end up going Kansas City’s way. After the game, he sent a message to Chiefs fans on X, taking ownership of his part in the loss.

“Forever grateful to be part of the Chiefs organization,” Hopkins said just after midnight on February 10. “Didn’t complete the mission or play my best game but that’s life.”

The classy post was received well by KC supporters, with over 31,000 likes.

“It was beautiful to watch #8 on Chiefs, I will forever have this memory,” one user replied. “There was something special about you and the guys together. Wished so bad you could have got the ring tonight but life does go on as mentioned.”

Another agreed, writing: “You helped get us to the top of the mountain. Sure we wanted the W, but the guys you are off the field is really what always makes us proud. Head up! Keep being you. We appreciate who you are and all that you do.”

“Appreciate you,” a third fan said. “Hope you continue on with our mission. Thanks for being a part of our 15 win, third time consecutive Super Bowl appearance. good year.”

And finally, a fourth commented: “Thanks for everything this year man. It was an honor getting to watch you play for the Chiefs. Brighter days ahead ❤️”