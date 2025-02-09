Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Honors Father With Super Bowl Outfit [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stayed true to his word from earlier this week, honoring his father with his pregame outfit at Super Bowl 59.

33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a photo of Hopkins while also explaining the meaning behind this tribute, informing: “DeAndre Hopkins’ father died in a car crash when he was just five months old. One of the things he left behind was a mink jacket, and Hopkins always said he would wear it to either his wedding or the Super Bowl—whichever came first. Today, as he arrives for the Super Bowl, he’s wearing it.”

Hopkins confirmed the significance of this jacket earlier this week on February 3 while addressing the media in New Orleans.

“My dad died in 1992, and he left me a couple things,” Hopkins said at the time. “One of the things he left me was a mink jacket. And so, I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. And so, obviously I’m not married, so I’m [going to] wear my daddy’s mink jacket.”

Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins Says Mother’s ‘Perseverance’ After Loss of Vision Helped Him Finally Reach Super Bowl

Not only did Hopkins lose his father at a young age, but he also dealt with even more adversity as his mother Sabrina lost her vision due to an “assault” where an acid-like concoction was thrown in her face by another female.

On February 9, NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe shed some more light on both situations, including Hopkins’ message to the Chiefs and his mother’s message to him.

“I’m told Hopkins’ message to the team on Wednesday was — ‘Don’t take this for granted,’” Wolfe relayed. “It’s year 12 for Hopkins, but it’s his first Super Bowl. He told me he was rejuvenated by that trade to Kansas City and today will be emotional. His dad died thirty-three years ago and left him a mink coat. He’ll wear it for the first time today.”

Wolfe also reiterated that Sabrina was a “victim” that was blinded by an attack.

“[Hopkins] told me her perseverance has led to his career,” the reporter went on. “Sabrina told me, her message to her son today — ‘This is your moment of completion. You’ve waited for this moment.’ DeAndre has a routine of giving his mom a touchdown ball. She told me nearly in tears this week — ‘A Super Bowl ball, after all this time, I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.’”

DeAndre Hopkins’ Message to Kids With ‘Big Dreams’ Ahead of First NFL Super Bowl Appearance: ‘Keep Believing’

Hopkins also made headlines earlier this week on X. On February 3, just before the start of Super Bowl media week, the veteran wideout sent the following message.

“To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up.”

It’s hard not to root for Hopkins in Super Bowl LIX.