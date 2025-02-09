Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Honors Father With Super Bowl Outfit [LOOK]

  • 22 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins honored his father ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stayed true to his word from earlier this week, honoring his father with his pregame outfit at Super Bowl 59.

33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a photo of Hopkins while also explaining the meaning behind this tribute, informing: “DeAndre Hopkins’ father died in a car crash when he was just five months old. One of the things he left behind was a mink jacket, and Hopkins always said he would wear it to either his wedding or the Super Bowl—whichever came first. Today, as he arrives for the Super Bowl, he’s wearing it.”

Hopkins confirmed the significance of this jacket earlier this week on February 3 while addressing the media in New Orleans.

“My dad died in 1992, and he left me a couple things,” Hopkins said at the time. “One of the things he left me was a mink jacket. And so, I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. And so, obviously I’m not married, so I’m [going to] wear my daddy’s mink jacket.”

Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins Says Mother’s ‘Perseverance’ After Loss of Vision Helped Him Finally Reach Super Bowl

Not only did Hopkins lose his father at a young age, but he also dealt with even more adversity as his mother Sabrina lost her vision due to an “assault” where an acid-like concoction was thrown in her face by another female.

On February 9, NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe shed some more light on both situations, including Hopkins’ message to the Chiefs and his mother’s message to him.

“I’m told Hopkins’ message to the team on Wednesday was — ‘Don’t take this for granted,’” Wolfe relayed. “It’s year 12 for Hopkins, but it’s his first Super Bowl. He told me he was rejuvenated by that trade to Kansas City and today will be emotional. His dad died thirty-three years ago and left him a mink coat. He’ll wear it for the first time today.”

Wolfe also reiterated that Sabrina was a “victim” that was blinded by an attack.

“[Hopkins] told me her perseverance has led to his career,” the reporter went on. “Sabrina told me, her message to her son today — ‘This is your moment of completion. You’ve waited for this moment.’ DeAndre has a routine of giving his mom a touchdown ball. She told me nearly in tears this week — ‘A Super Bowl ball, after all this time, I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.’”

DeAndre Hopkins’ Message to Kids With ‘Big Dreams’ Ahead of First NFL Super Bowl Appearance: ‘Keep Believing’

Hopkins also made headlines earlier this week on X. On February 3, just before the start of Super Bowl media week, the veteran wideout sent the following message.

“To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up.”

It’s hard not to root for Hopkins in Super Bowl LIX.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
, ,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Honors Father With Super Bowl Outfit [LOOK]

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x