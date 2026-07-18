Chiefs ‘Need’ to Sign Former All-Pro WR Ahead of Patrick Mahomes’ Return

The Kansas City Chiefs are approaching a decision to let quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the leash in preparation for a return to action in Week 1 following an ACL tear last December, but the roster of pass-catchers around him remains woefully understaffed.
Matt Okada of NFL.com contended on Friday, July 17 that wide receiver remains the team’s greatest personnel deficiency heading into training camp.
“Rashee Rice is great out of the slot when he’s available,” Okada wrote. “Xavier Worthy is good for a couple big plays a year but has yet to find consistent production. After that, the depth chart falls off quickly. And at 36 years old, newlywed Travis Kelce is not picking up the slack like he used to.”
The Chiefs are aware of this roster gap as well, as evidenced by the team’s interest in Jauan Jennings before he inked a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason.
The question is what Kansas City will do about it. And the answer, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report, “needs” to be signing former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel.
Deebo Samuel Can Offer Chiefs Multi-Faceted Weapon
Moton made his case for the free-agent signing on Saturday.
The Chiefs need veteran insurance at receiver in case Rice misses time for one reason or another. [Head coach Andy] Reid can flex his creative play-calling chops with Deebo Samuel. The versatile playmaker can pick up yards as a receiver on the perimeter or in the slot and occasionally take handoffs out of the backfield.
Last season, Samuel led the Washington Commanders in catches (72), receiving yards (727) and touchdown receptions (five). He can match or top those numbers in Kansas City’s pass-centric offense.
Samuel is a one-time All-Pro (2021) who has amassed 406 receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 TDs through the air over his seven-year NFL career (97 games played, 85 starts). He has also rushed the football for 1,218 yards and 21 scores.
Deebo Samuel Might Price Out Kansas City With Contract Ask
Washington paid Samuel north of $17.5 million last season, and Spotrac projects his current market value at approximately $31.5 million over a new two-year contract (roughly $15.8 million annually). Samuel will play the upcoming campaign at 30 years old.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs currently have just over $4.1 million in available salary cap space, which means cuts or contract restructures would be necessary for Kansas City to add Samuel at anywhere near his projected value.
If Kansas City is unable, or unwilling, to get close to a number Samuel might accept then the franchise will have to turn elsewhere.
One potential option is a reunion with Tyreek Hill, but there is little evidence as of late July that Hill will be rehabilitated adequately from an ACL tear/knee dislocation he sustained last September to return to regular-season action by Week 1.
Hill’s salary ask might be just as high as Samuel’s and would come with greater risk given Hill’s age (32), recent injury problems and history of off-field legal issues.
Chiefs ‘Need’ to Sign Former All-Pro WR Ahead of Patrick Mahomes’ Return