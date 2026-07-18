Chiefs ‘Need’ to Sign Former All-Pro WR Ahead of Patrick Mahomes’ Return

The Kansas City Chiefs are approaching a decision to let quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the leash in preparation for a return to action in Week 1 following an ACL tear last December, but the roster of pass-catchers around him remains woefully understaffed.

Matt Okada of NFL.com contended on Friday, July 17 that wide receiver remains the team’s greatest personnel deficiency heading into training camp.

“Rashee Rice is great out of the slot when he’s available,” Okada wrote. “Xavier Worthy is good for a couple big plays a year but has yet to find consistent production. After that, the depth chart falls off quickly. And at 36 years old, newlywed Travis Kelce is not picking up the slack like he used to.”

The Chiefs are aware of this roster gap as well, as evidenced by the team’s interest in Jauan Jennings before he inked a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason.

The question is what Kansas City will do about it. And the answer, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report, “needs” to be signing former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel Can Offer Chiefs Multi-Faceted Weapon Moton made his case for the free-agent signing on Saturday.

The Chiefs need veteran insurance at receiver in case Rice misses time for one reason or another. [Head coach Andy] Reid can flex his creative play-calling chops with Deebo Samuel. The versatile playmaker can pick up yards as a receiver on the perimeter or in the slot and occasionally take handoffs out of the backfield. Last season, Samuel led the Washington Commanders in catches (72), receiving yards (727) and touchdown receptions (five). He can match or top those numbers in Kansas City’s pass-centric offense.