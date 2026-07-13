Chiefs Breakout Candidate Xavier Worthy Is Ready to Take Major Step Forward After Offseason Surgery

The Kansas City Chiefs are counting on Xavier Worthy to become one of the biggest difference-makers on offense in 2026.

After an injury-limited second season, the former first-round pick is entering training camp healthy and motivated, drawing widespread praise as analysts search for the NFL’s next breakout stars.

In a league-wide preview ahead of training camp, The Athletic selected Worthy as Kansas City’s breakout candidate for the upcoming season, citing his health, growing chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a much larger role in the offense.

The prediction comes after Worthy spent much of last season playing through a torn labrum, an injury that significantly limited what he could do on the field.

Xavier Worthy Says Injuries Limited His Game

According to the outlet, Worthy was one of Kansas City’s standout performers during offseason practices.

The publication noted that if the Chiefs had a summer practice MVP, Worthy would have been a leading candidate after consistently connecting with Mahomes throughout workouts.

The 23-year-old also enters the season at full strength after undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason.

Coach Andy Reid previously explained that the torn labrum forced the coaching staff to limit Worthy’s route tree throughout the 2025 season.

Worthy believes the injury prevented fans from seeing the player he knows he can be.

“I’d definitely say that’s not a true indication of what I am,” Worthy told The Kansas City Star in June. “I was limited in certain things. I want to come back out here and show my ability and what I can do.”

The speedy receiver finished his rookie season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns, leading Kansas City’s wide receivers in receiving yards.

His second campaign never gained momentum after he suffered the shoulder injury just three offensive snaps into the season. Worthy finished with 532 receiving yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do last year,” Worthy said.

He added, “Obviously I know the kind of player I can be. The things I can do on the field and what I can bring to the team.”

Chiefs Are Counting on Worthy to Help Revive the Passing Game

Kansas City’s passing attack struggled throughout the 2025 season, even before Mahomes missed time because of injury.

No Chiefs wide receiver reached 600 receiving yards as the group failed to consistently produce explosive plays.

The combination of Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton entered last season with high expectations, but injuries and inconsistency prevented the unit from developing into one of the league’s top receiving corps.

Rather than making major additions at wide receiver this offseason, the Chiefs largely chose continuity.

Brown and Smith-Schuster departed, while fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen was the team’s biggest addition at the position. Instead, Kansas City is betting on healthier seasons from Worthy, Rice and Thornton, along with an improved running game led by Kenneth Walker III, to help the offense return to form.

If Worthy can regain the explosiveness that made him one of college football’s most dangerous deep threats, he could become Mahomes’ primary vertical weapon.

Xavier Worthy Continues Giving Back to His Hometown

Away from football, Worthy has continued investing in his hometown of Fresno, California.

For the second consecutive year, he returned to the Central Valley to host the Dream B1G Xavier Worthy Football Camp at Edison High School.

The free event welcomed 375 local boys and girls for a day of football instruction, drills and mentorship.

The camp focused on teaching young athletes skills both on and off the field while offering participants the opportunity to learn directly from one of the NFL’s fastest players.