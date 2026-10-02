Chiefs’ ‘Biggest Question’ vs. Raiders Has Haunted Them Before

The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing a much-improved Raiders team in Week 4.

Las Vegas is off to a 3-0 start, and is playing well on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs will be entering a hostile road environment on Sunday against a very confident squad. The Raiders also received a major boost to their offense last week that will present a tough challenge for Kansas City.

How Will the Kansas City Chiefs Handle Raiders TE Brock Bowers?

Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated came up with every Week 4 game’s biggest question. When it came to Chiefs-Raiders, she wondered how Kansas City plans to handle Bowers.

“The Raiders got their best playmaker back in Week 3 with the return of Brock Bowers. It showed. In their win over the Saints, Bowers caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown while showing his versatility in Klint Kubiak’s scheme by lining up all over the formation. The Chiefs have yet to face an elite tight end this season–few are at Bowers’s level anyway—but their ability to stop Bowers could go a long way toward keeping this Raiders’ offense in check and remaining undefeated.”

Bowers missed both games against the Chiefs last season due to injury. However, he torched Kansas City’s defense as a rookie in 2024, catching 18 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown against the unit. Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Bowers posted 10 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Chiefs’ Secondary Must Step up Against Brock Bowers

Kansas City’s defensive backs have been a mixed bag this season. Cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams have played well, but L’Jarius Sneed has struggled in coverage — as have safeties Alohi Gilman and Jaden Hicks.

The Chiefs are expected to get Chamarri Conner back this week, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since training camp. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told reporters on Thursday that he plans to use Conner at both safety and nickelback.

“It seems like every year he’s been here, we do cutups at the end of the season, and we’re looking through the film, 27 (Conner) keeps showing up and making plays. I think he’s a really good tackler and football player. We’ll fit him in there, whether it’s at safety or nickel in certain packages.”