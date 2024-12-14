Chiefs Relay Concerning News Ahead of Browns Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a key injury absence on Saturday of Week 15.

The Kansas City Chiefs have surely spent a lot of the week putting together a plan for Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett — and that plan will have to operate without new starting left tackle D.J. Humphries.

The Chiefs downgraded Humphries to “out” on Saturday, December 14, and that’s concerning considering Garrett typically rushes from the blindside. The Browns game wrecker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year currently ranks tied for fourth in the NFL in quarterback pressures with 58 and tied for second in the NFL in sacks with 11.

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman noted that fans should now expect “one of Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney or Kingsley Suamataia” to start at left tackle against the Browns. If the choice is Thuney, backup IOL Mike Caliendo would presumably start at left guard.

Humphries lasted 60 out of a possible 69 offensive snaps in his Week 14 debut versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He eventually left the game with a hamstring injury.

It should be mentioned that Humphries didn’t exactly play well in his first game back from injury. According to Pro Football Focus, the 30-year-old registered a career-worst 92.5 pass blocking efficiency rating against LAC. He was charged with 1 sack and 5 quarterback pressures, as well as 1 penalty.

The hamstring injury was just the cherry on top, leading KC fans to question if the Chiefs should make another veteran signing at offensive tackle before the playoffs.

Chiefs Activate Kicker Harrison Butker for Week 15 vs. Browns

Along with the bad news, there was some good news on December 14. Per the Chiefs, “[kicker] Harrison Butker’s injury designation has been removed for tomorrow’s game.”

Unfortunately, this also meant that journeyman kicker Matthew Wright was released according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Life in the NFL: Wright was the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, then released Saturday,” Schefter reminded. Hopefully, Wright’s success in KC leads to another gig elsewhere around the league.

As for Butker, in the end, the three-time Super Bowl champion kicker missed the minimum four weeks after being placed on the injured reserve with a meniscus injury ahead of Week 11. He was spelled by undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader (placed on IR) and the aforementioned Wright.

Chiefs Elevate 2 Practice Squad Players for Week 15 vs. Browns

Finally, the Chiefs announced two practice squad elevations on December 14.

“We have activated Practice Squad players LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Anthony Firkser via Standard Elevation,” the team posted on X. These roster moves follow a recent trend for Kansas City.

The Chiefs have now elevated a tight end in three straight weeks, including Week 15. Firkser got the call two games ago against the Las Vegas Raiders before ceding the role to undrafted rookie Baylor Cupp vs. the Chargers.

Either way, Kansas City needs a third tight end on the active roster with multiple injuries at the position, and while Cupp offers a higher ceiling offensively, Firkser brings a veteran presence and added reliability as a blocker.

Firkser was credited with seven offensive snaps during his Chiefs debut. PFF awarded him a 60.0 run blocking grade, and he also pitched in 10 snaps on special teams.

As for Bozeman, the undrafted linebacker will get the call-up for the second straight week against the Browns. He only factored on special teams last weekend, logging a total of 18 ST snaps across four ST units.

PFF credited Bozeman with a 62.6 special teams grade. His purpose is likely to freshen up the ST department late in the season, providing both added juice and necessary relief.