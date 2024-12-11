Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Left Tackle Posts Intriguing Week 15 Message

Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Donovan Smith in January of 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs have become the number one destination around the NFL for veteran free agents in search of a Super Bowl ring — especially when those free agents already have a built-in history with the organization. And especially when familiarity lines up with positional need.

The Chiefs have tried just about everything at left tackle in 2024. Most recently, they signed and started veteran free agent D.J. Humphries — who had been recovering from a torn ACL — but he failed to make it through the game, leaving with a “hamstring” injury.

The one move Kansas City has not tried, however, is a reunion with 2023 Super Bowl champion left tackle Donovan Smith. And based on the veteran free agent’s latest X post on December 10, the 31-year-old appears to be displaying both availability and a willingness to re-sign.

After news of Humphries injury, Smith dropped the popular GIF of actor Tom Hanks smiling and waving from the iconic film, “Forrest Gump.” This is also the second time that Smith has posted a cryptic GIF like this in recent months.

In less than 24 hours, Smith’s Forrest Gump GIF has over 2.1K likes and 288K views. As you’d expect, Chiefs fans immediately flooded his mentions as well.

“Willing to do it cheap for a ring?” One user asked. Another replied: “You Game Day ready?????”

And a third fan questioned: “What is the deal, why they not bringing you back?”

Finally, one response tagged the Chiefs account, urging them to “quit playing around [and] call [Smith] now!”

Seems to Be a Disconnect Between Donovan Smith & Chiefs

It’s unclear why the Chiefs have not made a move to re-sign Smith, considering their 2024 struggles at the position, but the most likely reason is his price tag.

The nine-year NFL veteran joined KC on a one-year, $3 million deal in 2023. He then helped the Chiefs win another Super Bowl — which was also the second championship of Smith’s career.

Perhaps, the long-time left tackle feels his services deserve a higher payday, or perhaps Kansas City doesn’t see Smith as a strong upgrade at age 31.

Smith got the job done last year, but it was probably the worst singular campaign of his career from an analytical standpoint.

During the regular season and postseason combined, Pro Football Focus charged the blindside blocker with a subpar 95.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating and 53 quarterback pressures allowed in 2023. Having said that, he only surrendered 3 sacks according to PFF and earned an average 62.2 grade.

Smith was also flagged for 10 penalties on the year, and his run blocking grade was a putrid 48.0, so he didn’t help much in those areas.

For reference, in approximately 400 less snaps, Wanya Morris has been charged with 5 sacks, 33 quarterback pressures and a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 95.2 in 2024 (per PFF). The second-year prospect has also been flagged 10 times — in fewer appearances — but his current run blocking grade is slightly better than Smith’s 2023 mark at a 52.4.

Based on veteran savvy alone, Smith would likely be an upgrade on Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia — assuming the price is affordable, and Humphries is forced to miss time.