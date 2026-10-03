Chiefs Have Been Experimenting Drue Tranquill at New Position

One of the backbones of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense over the past few years has been linebacker Drue Tranquill.

The Chiefs signed him as a free agent back in 2023. Since then, Tranquill has recorded 297 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five passes defensed for Kansas City. Last season Tranquill was Pro Football Focus’ 14th-highest graded linebacker.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Been Using Drue Tranquill at Safety

Steve Spagnuolo is one of the most creative defensive coordinators in the NFL, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s been rolling Tranquill over to safety at times. While speaking to the media on Friday, Tranquill said he’s quietly been doing it for a few years now.

“Yeah, we’ve been doing it for a few years now,” Tranquill said. “We kind of sprinkle it in here and there. Just kind of keep the defense on their toes and show them different looks. Back to my roots.”

Tranquill played safety early in his collegiate career at Notre Dame. Spagnuolo loves versatility in his players, and opposing offenses certainly don’t expect to see Tranquill drop back at safety.

“I think a coordinator is looking at personnel, and if we roll dime out there, they’re probably expecting that we can get in certain looks,” Tranquill continued. “But if we leave nickel package out there with two linebackers, they’re probably not expecting us to roll our coverage, and we still do that.”

Drue Tranquill Describes Chiefs as ‘Resilient’

For returning Chiefs players, they had to last year’s disappointments behind them. They have done just that, getting off to a 3-0 start in 2026. Tranquill had this to say when asked what is unique about this year’s team.

“Resilient,” Tranquill said. “It’s cool to see how many new guys have come in, through free agency or the draft, and how quickly guys have meshed. I’ve had experiences in the NFL where that takes some time — takes some games, can even take a few seasons. To see guys come in and click right away and click with our culture and the way we do things has been cool to see.”

The Chiefs will look to move to 4-0 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Tranquill went on to say that the defense will be keying in on tight end Brock Bowers.

“You saw what he did last week,” Tranquill said. “When healthy, he’s one of the best in the league. He’s dynamic, can get yards after the catch, he’s a tough matchup. We’ll have to be on our P’s and Q’s. He’s a really good player.