Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Draws Comparisons to Wrestling Legend

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back Eric Bieniemy to be their offensive coordinator during the offseason.

That decision has paid off, as the Chiefs are 4-0 and have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Bieniemy is known for his hard-nosed, strict coaching style. That attitude he brings to the table, as well as his physical looks, have gotten the attention of a professional wrestling legend and his fans.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Draws Comparisons to WWE Legend Mark Henry

A couple of days after the Chiefs’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, WWE legend Mark Henry took to social media to facetiously imposture Bieniemy.

“Happy to have returned to the sideline of the Kansas City Chiefs and bring Patrick Mahomes back from his injury!”

From their bald heads to their white beards, Bieniemy and Henry have strikingly similar features. Just last week, Henry shared a post of Bieniemy speaking to the media with this caption:

“Damn I look good in red!”

Damn I look good in red! https://t.co/ScaCz2uDPS — Mark Henry (@TheMarkHenry) October 3, 2026

Bieniemy has not said anything about his look-alike Henry, but it would sure be entertaining if the two ever crossed paths. Henry is retired from professional wrestling after a long and decorated career. He is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, and European Champion.

Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. Beyond pro wrestling, he has won several powerlifting championships — including a gold, silver, and bronze medal in the Olympics. In 2022 he won the Arnold Schwarzenegger Strongman Classic. Henry used the moniker “The World’s Strongest Man” during much of his pro wrestling run.

Patrick Mahomes Has History With WWE

Bieniemy may or may not know who Henry is, but Mahomes is familiar with the world of WWE. In May of 2024, Mahomes appeared on an episode of “Monday Night Raw,” along with his offensive linemen teammates Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey.

While sitting front row, Mahomes handed his three Super Bowl rings (replicas in real life) to then WWE United States Champion Logan Paul — who is Mahomes’ real life business partner — to use as a weapon against his opponent. WWE often blends their world with other sports and entertainment.

Numerous athletes from other sports have gotten in the ring over the years, whether to do quick, physical spots or wrestle full-on matches. Most professional wrestlers have a background in other sports, especially football. Time will tell if Mahomes gets involved in another angle for WWE sometime down the road.