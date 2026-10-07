ESPN Gives Chiefs 4-Word Description on Undefeated 2026 Start

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2026 season.

They have a 4-0 record, with two of those wins over AFC West division opponents. The Chiefs have the best rushing attack they’ve had in years, as well as a young, athletic defense. Outside of a couple of key injuries to offensive tackle Josh Simmons and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, the vibes are high in Kansas City.

ESPN Gives Kansas City Chiefs 4-Word Description on Undefeated Start

While revealing their Week 5 power rankings, ESPN asked for a four-word description on each team’s start to the season. Nate Taylor answered with “In Walker We Trust.”

“Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have no excuses to ever abandon the running game as long as running back Kenneth Walker III is healthy and on the field. Walker has completely transformed the Chiefs’ offense, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to make more deep completions.”

Walker leads the NFL in rushing yards with 537. He has 621 yards from scrimmage on 99 total touches. That has led to a great start for Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns — good for a quarterback rating of 106.2. As long as Walker and Mahomes are on the field together, the Chiefs’ offense is in good hands.

Chiefs Still Have Plenty of Challenges Ahead

Kansas City was unfortunately dealt an early Week 5 bye week this year. That means it will conclude the regular season with 13 consecutive games. First up after the bye is a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are off to a disappointing 0-4 start.

The Chiefs then have tough back-to-back road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. A win over Denver would give Kansas City the season sweep. After that is a manageable three-game stretch against the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals.

That leads us to a Thanksgiving night showdown against the Bills in Buffalo. The Chiefs haven’t beaten the Bills in the regular season in any of their last five matchups. However, they have beaten Buffalo four straight times in the postseason during that stretch.

Following the Bills game, Kansas City will continue on a brutal stretch against the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers. All of those teams currently are .500 or better. The Chiefs will wrap up the season on the road against the Chargers in Week 17, then a Week 18 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.