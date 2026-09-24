Chiefs Have Unique Inside Edge vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep their early season momentum rolling when they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 3.

On paper, this matchup looks like a heavy mismatch in the Chiefs’ favor. However, the Dolphins will be fighting hard to not fall into an 0-3 hole, and this game will be their 2026 home opener. Kansas City will have to be careful not to fall into “trap game” territory.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Has a Lot of Experience Facing Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley

Bieniemy spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach, and Hafley was the Green Bay Packers‘ defensive coordinator during that time. The two squared off three times last season, with the Bears emerging victorious twice. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Bieniemy discussed how hard it is to prepare for a Hafley-led defense.

“The head coach (Hafley) was a tremendous defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, who we (the Bears) played three times last year,” Bieniemy said. “He did an outstanding job with that defense. I think the scheme that he does is very unique. He does a great job putting those guys in position to go out there and execute and play.”

Having Bieniemy’s understanding of Hafley’s defense should be an advantage for the Chiefs. Hafley won’t really have any insight on Kansas City’s offense since Bieniemy was not Chicago’s head coach or offensive coordinator. The Dolphins’ defense ranks 22nd in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed through the first two games of the season.

Eric Bieniemy Isn’t Taking Dolphins Lightly

Bieniemy went on to say that he wants to make sure the Chiefs are staying focused and preparing for all the challenges any NFL team is capable of presenting.

“They’re young,” Bieniemy said of the Dolphins. “They’re taking their lumps right now. But when it’s all said and done, it’s not about what they’re not doing or not accomplishing, it’s about what we do. I know one thing, this is their home opener. This is the NFL, they’re going to come out there and give us everything that they have. Our concern is not to be concerned about what is taking place with Miami. Our job is to make sure we play against the NFL team that we expect to see on Sunday. That’s a hard playing team that’s going to give us everything that they have.”