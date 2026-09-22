Chiefs Get Fan Favorite Broadcast Team for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are putting their Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the rearview mirror and preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

This will be the Chiefs’ first road game of the season. They are off to a 2-0 start after winning back-to-back home primetime games. Kansas City will be on the road again in Week 4 to take on the Las Vegas Raiders before hitting their bye in Week 5.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green on the Call for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Week 3

The Chiefs will take on the Dolphins at noon CST on CBS Sunday with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call (H/T Farzin Vousoughian). Harlan and Green are fan favorites among Chiefs fans as they both have past ties to the organization and the city of Kansas City.

Harlan graduated from the University of Kansas in 1982. He was briefly a basketball commentator for KU, as well as for the NBA’s Kings when they were in Kansas City. Harlan also called basketball and football games for the University of Missouri from 1986-1989. Chiefs fans mainly remember Harlan as the team’s play-by-play radio announcer from 1985-1993.

Green was the Chiefs’ starting quarterback from 2001-2006. He had the best years of his career in Kansas City, leading some of the most high-powered offenses in NFL history. Green threw for 21,459 yards and 118 touchdowns during his tenure with the Chiefs, posting a 48-40 record and earning two Pro Bowl selections.

Chiefs Have to Avoid Letdown vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs are feeling good getting off to an undefeated start after last year’s 6-11 debacle. Many believe they are rounding back into championship form, but there is still a lot of season ahead. A loss to the 0-2 Dolphins would be a major momentum halter.

Miami will be desperate to get its first win of the season and avoid a dreaded 0-3 start. The Dolphins have a first-year coach in Jeff Hafley, and Malik Willis is getting another shot at being a franchise quarterback after backing up Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers the last two years. Hafley was with Willis during that time as the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins haven’t been very competitive during their first two games. They fell to the Raiders 27-13 in Week 1, and were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 35-13. The Chiefs last faced Miami in 2023 wild-card playoff round, and secured a 26-7 win in subzero temperatures. Kansas City beat the Dolphins earlier that season as well, getting a Week 9 21-14 win in London, England.