Eric Bieniemy Family Friend Breaks Silence, Calls Shooting Allegations ‘Out of Character’

As Mia Bieniemy recovers after authorities say she was shot inside her Virginia home, a longtime family friend says the allegations against her and Eric Bieniemy’s son are difficult to reconcile with the family he has known for years.

Mia, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, remains in stable condition after Sunday’s shooting. Authorities have charged the couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Bieniemy, with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

As the investigation continues, those closest to the family have begun sharing their support for the Bieniemys while describing the allegations as unexpected.

Family Friend Says Allegations Against Elijah Bieniemy Are ‘Out of Character’

Among those speaking publicly is Chip Sherman, who coached Elijah at Olathe Northwest High School and later became a close friend of the Bieniemy family.

Sherman said the allegations do not reflect the young man he knew.

“It was very out of character from the young man I knew and was around every day in practice, in school and things,” Sherman told Fox4KC.

His relationship with the family extended beyond football. Sherman’s wife taught Elijah, and he and Eric developed a friendship through coaching after both played running back.

“The Bieniemy family were always supportive, great people,” Sherman said.

He also praised Mia, describing her as a caring mother and compassionate person.

Sherman said the family’s close bond makes the situation especially difficult.

“Two guys that coach and we played the same position and the tie in was the coaching. But the big tie in was Elijah — that I was coaching his son,” he said.

Since learning of the incident, Sherman said he has reached out to Eric to offer his support.

“You just have to fight through it together, pull together as a family unit and find your reason, find your faith, find whatever you need to have to help you get through a time like this,” Sherman said.

Sheriff Says Mia Bieniemy Called 911 After the Shooting

Play

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman shared additional details about the investigation during an interview with WJLA.

According to Chapman, the victim placed the emergency call herself after being shot.

“She had called in – the mother, who we know – had called in the shooting, and it was involving the son, so that’s where we’re at right now,” Chapman said.

The sheriff said the victim suffered gunshot wounds after what authorities described as a domestic disturbance. Earlier reports indicated Mia was struck in the chest and arm and remained in stable condition.

Chapman said investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

“We have to go through an entire investigation to find out exactly where everybody was, what everybody did, what prompted it, how it all transpired, but we’re investigating right now,” he said.

Authorities confirmed Elijah Bieniemy is in custody while the investigation remains ongoing.

Chiefs and Andy Reid Offer Support to the Bieniemy Family

The shooting occurred after Bieniemy had attended Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. He later left the team to return to Virginia and be with his family.

Following Monday’s practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mia’s condition had stabilized while expressing support for his longtime assistant.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said. “Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB, and you hate seeing those things happen. Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Reid added that the organization would continue supporting the family during the difficult time.

“I can’t get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He’s got a great support group here, as does his family as needed.”