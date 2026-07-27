New Details Emerge in Eric Bieniemy Family Shooting as Court Documents Reveal Wife’s Injuries, Sons Court Date

New details have emerged in the investigation into the shooting of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia Bieniemy.

Court documents have revealed additional information about Mia’s injuries following emergency surgery, while neighbors described the family in the days before the incident and online court records confirmed the next hearing for the couple’s son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting at the family’s Virginia home. Elijah remains in custody without bond after being charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

Court Documents Reveal New Details About Mia Bieniemy’s Injuries

According to a criminal complaint cited by News4 Washington, Mia was shot twice in the upper body and underwent surgery after the shooting.

The complaint states that a portion of a projectile remains lodged inside her body.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the family’s Ashburn, Virginia, home Sunday evening. Authorities arrested Elijah at the scene.

Online court records show Elijah was arraigned Monday morning. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 31.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and that authorities do not believe there is any continuing threat to the public.

Investigators have not released information about what they believe led to the shooting.

Neighbors Describe the Bieniemy Family Before the Shooting

UPDATE. We have video of the son’s arrest for the shooting and wounding of his mother last night around 7:30pm. This is Elijah Bieniemy in custody. A neighbor says they heard two gunshots and a woman screaming. The victim is the wife of KC Chief’s OC Eric Bieniemy. @fox5dc https://t.co/9U3VkAzEg3 pic.twitter.com/B6LXV25O2X — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) July 27, 2026

As investigators continue gathering evidence, neighbors shared their memories of the Bieniemy family with local television stations.

One neighbor described the family as “a good Christian family” and said Eric and Mia appeared to have a close relationship.

The neighbor added that he had seen the couple outside working around their home just last weekend.

Other neighbors told News4 they watched one of the couple’s sons being led from the home in handcuffs after deputies arrived.

Video obtained by FOX 5 DC showed Elijah being detained by responding officers.

Ring camera footage shared by another nearby resident also showed officers carrying someone away from the home following the shooting.

Chiefs Continue Supporting Eric Bieniemy During Investigation

The shooting occurred after Bieniemy had attended Chiefs training camp in Missouri earlier that day. He later left the team to be with his family.

The Chiefs acknowledged the incident in a statement shared with News4.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” Chiefs Vice President of Football Communications Brad Gee said. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the situation following Monday’s practice, confirming that Mia’s condition had stabilized.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said. “Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB, and you hate seeing those things happen. Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Reid added, “I can’t get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He’s got a great support group here, as does his family as needed.”