Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Shooting: Sheriff Confirms Key Detail About Critical 911 Call

A key new detail has emerged in the investigation into the shooting involving Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s family.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman confirmed that Mia Bieniemy was the person who called 911 after she was allegedly shot during what authorities have described as a domestic disturbance at the family’s Ashburn, Virginia, home.

Authorities have charged the couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, in connection with the incident. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

Sheriff Says Eric Bieniemy’s Wife, Mia, Called 911 After Being Shot

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Speaking with WJLA, Chapman said the alleged victim contacted emergency responders herself after she was shot multiple times.

“She had called in – the mother, who we know – had called in the shooting, and it was involving the son, so that’s where we’re at right now,” Chapman said.

Although Chapman did not identify Eric or Mia by name during the interview, he confirmed Elijah was in custody.

Earlier reports stated that Mia suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and was listed in stable condition after undergoing treatment.

Chapman also said investigators have not identified any previous incidents at the family’s residence.

“I’m not aware of any, but we’re going to conduct that research,” he said when asked whether deputies had previously responded to the home or whether Elijah had prior arrests.

The sheriff said detectives are continuing to piece together what led to the shooting.

“We have to go through an entire investigation to find out exactly where everybody was, what everybody did, what prompted it, how it all transpired, but we’re investigating right now,” Chapman said.

Elijah Bieniemy Remains Jailed Without Bond

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Elijah faces three felony charges: malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

He is being held without bond as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not publicly discussed a possible motive or released additional details about what occurred inside the home before the shooting.

Officials have also said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The incident happened while Eric was attending Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. He later left the team to be with his wife at the hospital.

Andy Reid Calls Mia Bieniemy ‘A Saint’

As the investigation continued in Virginia, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation following Monday’s training camp practice.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy. … Mia is stable, which is a plus,” Reid said, via the team’s official X account.

“… We all love EB and you hate seeing those things happen. … Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Reid also said Bieniemy has the support of the Chiefs organization while he remains away from the team.

The Chiefs released a brief statement acknowledging the incident.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the team said in a statement shared with the New York Post. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”