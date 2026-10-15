The Kansas City Chiefs are back from their bye week and are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

They are off to a perfect 4-0 start, and have been explosive offensively. Kenneth Walker III is leading a revamped rushing attack, and Patrick Mahomes has capitalized by pushing the ball down the field for big pass plays.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Clears the Air on Heated Altercation with Patrick Mahomes

During the second quarter of Kansas City’s Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the cameras caught Mahomes and Bieniemy in a heated exchange on the sidelines.

Coach Andy Reid downplayed it to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson at halftime. Bieniemy spoke to the media on Thursday, and said he invites constructive confrontation with his players.

“I have no problems with guys venting their frustrations, because I want them to,” Bieniemy said. “That’s part of the dynamics of the relationships that we have. Sometimes you’re going to agree with things, sometimes you’re going to disagree with things. If there’s something that’s taking place out on the field, they might have a better view than what we do off the field.

“I want them to be comfortable sharing that stuff with me. There are no issues of communications. We’re in the arena. It’s all about survival. Sometimes you get their best, and sometimes you get their worst. I’m inviting all of that, because I’d rather hear him (Mahomes) air his frustrations at me then to vent it in a different place where it’s not going to be taken the right way.”

Players Respect That Eric Bieniemy Coaches Hard

That wasn’t the first time Mahomes and Bieniemy had a dust up, and won’t likely be the last. Bieniemy continued to say that things happen in the heat of the moment, but things come to a resolution and move on.

“There’s so many things that take course throughout the course of a game,” Bieniemy continued. “I probably cussed someone out about something, but that stuff — it happens. Not that you ever take anything personally. Like I said, sometimes there’s agreements and disagreements. Throughout the course of a game, things happen.”