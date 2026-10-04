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Chiefs Come Clean on Patrick Mahomes’ Heated Altercation With Eric Bieniemy vs. Raiders

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Super Bowl LV
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Things got tense on the Kansas City Chiefs sideline as Patrick Mahomes was seen having a heated exchange with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the first half of the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. CBS showed a clip of Mahomes and Bieniemy having a tense exchange.

It is unclear exactly what was at the center of the verbal altercation between Mahomes and Bieniemy.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that head coach Andy Reid attempted to downplay the exchange.

“Speaking with Andy Reid, in terms of the back and forth between Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes, he said that is just frustration and competitiveness,” Wolfson reported ahead of the start of the third quarter during the Chiefs-Raiders games.

“He said you have to score though when you get down there (red zone) and what it comes down to is they need to play better.”

Here’s a look at the exchange that has NFL fans’ attention.

The Chiefs offense struggled to score to start the game, posting just 10 points in the first half against the Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes Has Been in Favor of the Chiefs’ Decision to Bring Back OC Eric Bieniemy

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mahomes has consistently praised Reid’s decision to bring Bieniemy back as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Chiefs quarterback believes Bieniemy brings an added intensity back to Kansas City.

“Even though it’s hard — there’s hard days — they know why we’re doing it,” Mahomes said of Bienemy’s return during the Chiefs OTAs in June, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell.

“I think you can see the guys, they want to be great, and they want to be better than we were last year. And so we’ve had a good start to these OTAs.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Chiefs Come Clean on Patrick Mahomes’ Heated Altercation With Eric Bieniemy vs. Raiders

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