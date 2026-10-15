PFF Proves Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are Still NFL’s Most Dynamic Duo

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new offensive identity in 2026.

They have shifted their main focus from throwing the ball all over the field out of shotgun to running the ball from under center. Running back Kenneth Walker III is the new workhorse of the offense, and has also opened things up for the passing attack down the field.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce Are Still a Lethal Connection

Even though Walker has taken precedent in the Chiefs’ offense, Mahomes and Kelce are still linking up at an impactful rate. According to Pro Football Focus, the dynamic duo has the highest QB to receiver passer rating when under pressure this season at 158.3.

158.3 is the highest quarterback rating possible. Despite being 37 years old and in his 14th NFL season, Kelce leads the team with 16 receptions and 246 receiving yards. Mahomes is also off to a great start to the season, throwing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mahomes and Kelce have been the best at their respective positions for most of their NFL careers. They have set numerous records together, particularly during the postseason. The Chiefs definitely don’t reach the heights they have over last decade without them.

Patrick Mahomes Is Currently PFF’s No. 1 Ranked QB in 2026

PFF revealed their latest quarterback rankings for as we head into Week 6, which is topped by Mahomes, as it has been for most of the year so far.

“Mahomes and the Chiefs had a bye week in Week 5, and they return to action against the Chargers this Sunday. His 6.7% big-time throw rate ranks first, while his 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate is sixth-lowest among the 34 quarterbacks with at least 60 dropbacks so far this season.”

Mahomes has been able to capitalize on Walker’s impact by taking deep shots down the field off of play-action. Having a legitimate rushing attack has revitalized Mahomes as a passer, as has operating out from under center more often.

Mahomes will be put to the test this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, as he could be down his top wide receiver in Rashee Rice. The Chiefs already lost Tyquan Thornton indefinitely, who has been their best deep threat. If other receivers don’t step up, Mahomes will be leaning on Kelce even more.