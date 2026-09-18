Eric Bieniemy Not Worried About Recurring Offensive Struggle

As a whole, the Kansas City Chiefs turned in a good performance in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Their rushing attack looked as good as any other team’s in the NFL. Although the passing game was rough early in, it got into synch in the second half. There are always things to work on, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows how to prioritize them.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Isn’t Worried About Bad Snaps From C Creed Humphrey

Early in the second quarter against the Broncos, center Creed Humphrey botched a shotgun snap to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Fortunately, Mahomes was able to coral it and throw the ball away before getting sacked.

As great as Humphrey is, he has had issues with cleanly snapping the ball over the years. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Bieniemy was asked how much of a concern that is moving forward.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” Bieniemy said of Humphrey’s botched snap. “It’s not that he’s doing it intentionally. I think over the years, it happens once every blue moon. It’s not anything that concerns us. Ideally, you don’t want it to happen, but when it does happen, Pat basically scooped it. He made the most of the play, and we just keep it moving.”

Eric Bieniemy Keeps Offense on Short-Term Memory

Bieniemy is a disciplinarian that makes it a point to keep his players focused and locked in on details. He went on to say that mistakes are going to happen, but it’s how you respond that ultimately makes a team successful.

“One thing I’ll say is throughout the course of the game there’s going to be good plays, there’s going to be bad plays,” Bieniemy continued. “The thing that we measuring, and judging, and grading our guys on is how do they handle the next play? How do they handle that next momentum in time? Are they allowing the previous play to impact anything moving forward? And if they are, why? Because in this game, you can only live in the now.”

Bieniemy’s unit proved it can bounce back after a mistake against Denver. Mahomes threw an interception midway through the third quarter, and the offense responded with scoring drives on each of its next two possessions. As for Humphrey, his track record as a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler shows that he will be just fine.