Chiefs C Creed Humphrey Has Favorable Odds to Win NFL Honor

If there’s one thing you can count on happening for the Kansas City Chiefs this season, it’s center Creed Humphrey being great.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Humphrey was great right off the jump. He has been the heart and soul of the Chiefs’ offensive line, helping them win back-to-back Super Bowls. Humphrey is a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Kansas City Chiefs C Creed Humphrey May Have Most Valuable Odds to Win NFL Protector of the Year in 2026

Iain MacMillan of Sports Illustrated recently examined the odds from FanDuel for NFL Protector of the Year in 2026. The sportsbook currently has Humphrey at +1500, the sixth-highest odds among all offensive linemen. MacMillan believes given those odds and Humphrey’s skills, that is a great bet to make.

“That leads me to Creed Humphrey, the center for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has long been looked at as one of the best centers in the NFL, and he was named a finalist for the award last season. If the Chiefs bounce back in 2026 and return to the playoffs, and if Humphrey’s play at center ends up being a pivotal factor in that, I could see the voters giving him the nod.”

Barring injury, it’s hard to imagine Humphrey not being a finalist for the award again this year. If the Chiefs revitalize their rushing attack with Kenneth Walker III pounding the rock, that will help Humphrey’s chances all the more. Winning Protector of the Year would pretty much complete Humphrey’s already Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Chiefs’ Interior OL Could Be Best in the NFL

While Kansas City has some question marks at the offensive tackle spots, the interior (guards and centers) looks stellar. We know how great Humphrey is, and next to him is two-time Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith. Humphrey and Smith entered the NFL together, and were given big-time contract extensions by the Chiefs.

Over at left guard is third-year man Kingsley Suamataia. After not fitting in as an offensive tackle during his rookie season, he found his niche at guard. Suamataia improved steadily throughout 2025, and could be poised to join Humphrey and Smith as a Pro Bowler this season. The Chiefs also have nice depth behind those three in center Hunter Nourzad, as well as guards Mike Caliendo and Joshua Ezeudu.