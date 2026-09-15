Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Evaluation of His Week 1 Performance

All eyes were on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday night.

He wasted little time testing out his knee, running the ball 15 yards into the endzone for a touchdown on the Chiefs’ first drive of the game. Mahomes looked healthy and reinvigorated throughout the game, helping lead Kansas City to a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Admits He Wasn’t at His Best in Week 1

Although he made some plays with his legs, Mahomes got off to a rough start throwing the ball, completing just 2 of his first 12 passes. While speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes was honest about missing several throws, particularly early on (H/T KC Sports Network).

“I got to be better,” Mahomes said. “At the end of the day, I got to be better. There were times where those guys were open, and I was a little bit quick with my reads and getting the ball out of my hand. I have to trust in the offensive line, I have to trust in myself that I can stand taking the hits. But, it’s a good start, as far as just being out there and playing. But, those guys were getting open.”

Patrick Mahomes Should Quickly Get Back Into the Swing of Things

It’s certainly understandable that Mahomes was a bit off to start the game. It was his first live action since tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee in Week 15 of last season. He also took his first hits since that game. Some of the blame can be placed on his wide receivers, who often struggled to create separation.

The low point was a miscommunication between Mahomes and Xavier Worthy, which resulted in an interception. However, Mahomes found a rhythm after that, going on to complete 13 of his final 15 passes. That is a positive sign heading into next week, as well as for the rest of the season.

Running back Kenneth Walker III took a lot of pressure off of Mahomes, rushing for 173 yards on the night. When offensive tackle Josh Simmons returns to the starting lineup, that will also open things up for Mahomes to do more. The Chiefs still have higher gears to reach within their offense, which is a scary thought.