Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Believes Young Player Is Re-Emerging After Setback

The Kansas City Chiefs may need their best effort of the season to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

They will need some guys to step up, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Rashee Rice’s status for the game is in jeopardy as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, and right tackle Jaylon Moore is in concussion protocol.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Beleives WR Cyrus Allen is Re-Emerging

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke with the media on Thursday, and had this to say when asked about the growth of rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen.

“Cyrus jumped off the charts here in training camp,” Bieniemy said. “Took a step backwards, but he’s been steady working his tail off to get himself back into the rotation. And he stepped up (last week against the Los Angeles Chargers).

It appeared Allen was poised to have a big role in the Chiefs’ passing game after he stood out during training camp and preseason. However, he has played just 19 snaps on offense through the first five games. Allen recorded the first two receptions of his NFL career last week for 27 yards, however his snaps remained limited with only nine.

Chiefs Remain High on Cyrus Allen

Although they are taking things slowly with him, wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea said the team believes he will continue to get better and see an increase of reps.

“It was real beneficial to get him [involved] in the game,” O’Shea said. “He’s done such a good job in his preparation so far. We knew we just needed to increase his opportunities. Anytime you can increase opportunities for any player, it’s a great thing. He’ll continue to get better with increased reps.”

O’Shea went on to say that Allen has carried his momentum from last week into practice this week, which should pay off down the line.

“Cyrus has had great energy this week,” O’shea continued. “He had great energy last week in preparation to playing in the game. Just pleased with the way he approaches the day. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do, and I’m just really excited about his future”