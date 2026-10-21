Andy Reid Announces Bleak Update on Rashee Rice Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field Wednesday to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

It could be their biggest challenge of the season so far. Seattle is one of the toughest places in the NFL to play, and the game will be in primetime on “Sunday Night Football.” The Chiefs could remain a bit shorthanded at wide receiver heading into the matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Not Practicing Wednesday

While speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice, coach Andy Reid revealed that wide receiver Rashee Rice will not participate. Rice injured his hamstring during Week 4’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and did not play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. He is in danger of missing Sunday night’s game, but Reid did say that Rice is making progress.

“Rashee is getting better as we go by the day, so that helps,” Reid stated.

If Rice can participate in practice in either of the next two days, he may have a shot to play against Seattle. However, the Chiefs aren’t likely to force him back in and jeopardize his long-term availability. Rice has 13 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown in three games played this season.

Andy Reid Shows Confidence in Young Chiefs WRs

Kansas City plugged second-year receivers Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong, as well as rookie Cyrus Allen, into bigger roles against the Chargers last week. All three answered the bell, catching passes when called upon and run blocking well. Reid spread the credit around for their success.

“My hat goes off to Brett (general manager Brett Veach) for the people he brings in here,” Reid said. “Then, the coaches for teaching team. And then these kids for being willing to listen and get better at their jobs. When they do have an opportunity, they can step in and you’re (as a team) not taking a big step backwards.”

If Rice can’t go this week, Royals, Armstrong, and Allen will be called upon to contribute again. Royals and Armstrong received significantly more snaps than Allen against Los Angeles, so it will be interesting if the Chiefs stick with that formula or decide to give Allen more of a chance.