Eric Bieniemy’s Son’s Criminal Case Takes Unexpected Turn Before Scheduled Court Hearings

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains away from the team as his family deals with the aftermath of a shooting involving his son.

On July 30, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared, citing the Associated Press, that two upcoming court appearances for Bieniemy’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Bieniemy, have been delayed pending a mental health evaluation.

The update came as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered an encouraging update on Eric’s wife, Mia Bieniemy, while explaining that the organization continues to support its offensive coordinator during training camp.

Eric Bieniemy’s Son Remains Behind Bars As the Investigation Continues

Elijah was arrested Monday in connection with the late-Sunday shooting at the family’s Virginia home.

He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

Court records from Virginia’s judiciary system show that a motions hearing originally scheduled for Thursday, along with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 31, have both been continued while a mental health evaluation is completed.

Elijah remained in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center as of Thursday.

Authorities have not announced a motive, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman shared additional details during an interview with WJLA, confirming that the victim called 911 herself after the shooting.

“She had called in – the mother, who we know – had called in the shooting, and it was involving the son, so that’s where we’re at right now,” Chapman said.

Earlier reports indicated Mia suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and arm and was listed in stable condition.

Chapman said investigators are continuing to piece together what happened.

“We have to go through an entire investigation to find out exactly where everybody was, what everybody did, what prompted it, how it all transpired, but we’re investigating right now,” he said.

Andy Reid Says Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Is Improving

While the legal case continues, Eric has remained away from the Chiefs during training camp.

Passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and offensive line coach Andy Heck have assumed much of Bieniemy’s day-to-day workload, while Reid continues overseeing the offense.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s practice, Reid made it clear the organization supports Bieniemy’s decision to remain with his family.

“Eric’s a big part of this, and so I love having him here,” Reid said. “But right now it’s important that he takes care of business, and everybody knows that.”

“So everybody’s game is picked up, and they’re working hard, and Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing. But he’s got to take care of that first.”

Reid declined to say when Eric might return to the team.

The veteran coach also shared a positive update on Mia’s recovery after her release from the intensive care unit.

Reid said she was “doing better, and great from where she was.”

Although EB has stepped away from daily responsibilities, Reid said the offensive coordinator remains engaged with the team from afar.

“We stay in touch with him and keep him abreast of everything that’s going on,” Reid said. “He’s got the tape [of camp practices]. He can watch with whatever spare time he’s got there.”