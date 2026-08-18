Chiefs Eric Bieniemy Gives Emotional Update on Wife Mia 3 Weeks After Shooting

Eric Bieniemy addressed his wife’s recovery publicly for the first time Tuesday, more than three weeks after she was shot inside their Virginia home.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s remarks capped an ordeal that began July 26. According to allegations in police and media reports, Bieniemy’s own son opened fire in their home, leaving Mia Bieniemy hospitalized and causing her husband to walk away from training camp to be by her side.

Eric Bieniemy spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday, offering his fullest public account yet of where his wife stands and why he chose to come back to the team when he did.

Eric Bieniemy’s Comments on Wife Mia’s Recovery

“She is on the road to recovery,” Bieniemy said. “She is doing great. She’s truly a soldier and a saint, and it’s been incredible to watch,” according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

Bieniemy said the decision to rejoin the Chiefs came directly from his wife, not from outside pressure.

“Yes, she’s on a great road to recovery,” he said, according to Taylor and other media reports. “It’s one of the main reasons why I am back here. I had her blessing to leave, so it was time to come back.”

He described monitoring Chiefs practices remotely during his time away, watching live streams from Virginia while his wife recovered.

“It felt good just to see the guys,” Bieniemy said, adding he found himself yelling at the screen at times, directed at players, coaches and even himself.

Bieniemy opened his comments by referencing “the unfortunate circumstances” that pulled him away from the team, saying it “feels good to be back,” as noted by Taylor and other media sources.

“Thank you all for the love and support,” Bieniemy told the assembled press corps, as quoted by Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports. “I respect that you guys are respecting our privacy… Thank you to the entire Hunt family, Chiefs family, for all of the support.”

Chiefs Rally Around Coach Through Family Crisis

The shooting happened the night of July 26 at the Bieniemys’ home on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, when deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:32 p.m. and found Mia Bieniemy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Mia, 57, was struck twice with a .22-caliber firearm, hitting her left forearm and shoulder, with one projectile traveling into her chest. A portion of it remained in her body even after surgery, according to an ABC News report. She was able to call 911 herself.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the couple’s 27-year-old son, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. He remains held without bond, and his court proceedings have been delayed pending a mental health evaluation, according to ABC.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave the first update two days after the shooting, calling Mia “a saint, one of God’s good blessings” and confirming she was stable. Two days later, Reid said she had been moved out of the ICU. “She’s doing better and great from where she was,” Reid said, according to ESPN.

Bieniemy returned to Chiefs practice on August 10, after missing roughly two weeks, telling onlookers it was great to be back as he greeted staff on the practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri, according to CBS Sports. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the team stayed close to Bieniemy throughout his absence.

“Prayers to him and his family and Ms. Bieniemy, and she’s doing better now,” Mahomes said. “He’s been Zooming in. He’s been live-streaming. I mean, he’s still EB,” Mahomes said, according to CBS Sports.