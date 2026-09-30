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Chiefs’ Failed Trade in 2025 Led to Kenneth Walker Signing

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A failed trade for Breece Hall in 2025 ultimately led the Kansas City Chiefs to sign Kenneth Walker III in 2026.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 60 yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2025 season was a disaster for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a middling 6-5 start, they went on to lose all six of their remaining games. Injuries, an aging defense, and lack of a quality rushing attack were among the biggest reasons why it fell apart. The Chiefs tried to address the latter before the trade deadline, but couldn’t pull it off. However, it proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Failed Trade Attempt for New York Jets RB Breece Hall Led to Kenneth Walker III Signing

The Chiefs were in discussions with New York to acquire Hall last season, but couldn’t agree on draft capitol. The Jets wanted a third-round pick for their star running back, but Kansas City would only offer a fourth. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, that demised trade is what ultimately led to the Chiefs signing running back Kenneth Walker III during the offseason.

“Let me take you back to the trade deadline last year,” Schultz said. “The Chiefs were very close to acquiring Breece Hall from the Jets. They were haggling over draft picks, ultimately the Jets didn’t pull the trigger. But what happened then had a big effect on now, and the offseason. The Chiefs realized at the deadline that they needed to open up this offense, and they needed an actual threat in the running game. They needed, priority No. 1, to go out and get a star runner. One that defenses can respect, so the safeties can come down and then the deep game opens. Kenneth Walker was the top guy throughout their entire free agency efforts. They made it very clear — Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce — to K9 (Walker), that we want you.”

Kenneth Walker Has Transformed Chiefs’ Offense

Kansas City has been longing for a legitimate running game for several years, and it now may have more that it could have dreamed of. The addition of Walker hasn’t just elevated the rushing attack, but has opened up things for others.

“Look at how Patrick Mahomes is operating, playing good football” Schultz continued. “Travis Kelce [is] playing like an All-Pro. That is really what’s made the Chiefs so much different. And now you have an elite young runner who can also catch the football. It quite literally changes the entire DNA of the offense and organization. Kenneth Walker is leading the league in rushing, and it’s not a fluke.”

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chiefs’ Failed Trade in 2025 Led to Kenneth Walker Signing

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