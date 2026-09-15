Chiefs’ Former 1st-Round Pick Finally Has Long-Awaited Breakout Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs had several standout performances during their Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

They entered the game with plenty of question marks, such as how the rookies would fare, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ health, and if they could generate enough of a pass rush. All were answered in encouraging fashion, and the latter was boosted by a nearly forgotten former first-round draft pick.

Kansas City Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Turned in Long-Awaited Breakout Performance vs. Denver Broncos

After being riddled with injuries over the past couple of seasons, fourth-year defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah looks to be finally putting all his tools together that made him a first-round draft pick in 2023. On Monday night against Denver, he received the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade (86.2) on the team (H/T KC Sports Network).

Anudike-Uzomah recorded a sack, two quarterback pressures, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble against the Broncos. When cornerback Mansoor Delane picked off QB Bo Nix on the opening drive, it was Anudike-Uzomah’s pressure that cause the errant throw. Interestingly, both of Anudike-Uzomah’s came when he was lined up in the interior of the defensive line rather than the end (H/T Nick Jacobs).

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Could Be Surprise Breakout Player for Chiefs in 2026

Anudike-Uzomah becoming a legitimate force would be a huge development for Kansas City’s defense. The Chiefs selected Anudike-Uzomah 31st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His Kansas City ties run deep, having played his high school ball at Lee’s Summit High School, then going on to play collegiately at Kansas State.

Anudike-Uzomah had a decorated career at Kansas State, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and twice being named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. Unfortunately, all of that has been slow to translate over to the NFL. However, it’s hard to put all the blame on his shoulders.

Anudike-Uzomah had a lot of proven veterans ahead of him as a rookie in 2023, giving the Chiefs the luxury to basically redshirt him. He appeared poised for a breakout season in 2025, but sustained a season-ending hamstring injury during training camp. If he can remain healthy and produce like he did Monday night, Anudike-Uzomah could earn a solid payday in the offseason.