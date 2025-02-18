Chiefs Predicted to Replace Trey Smith With Aging 7-Time All-Pro Guard

Most have predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs will lose starting right guard Trey Smith in NFL free agency, and although there are avenues where KC can afford bringing him back, general manager Brett Veach could look to spend his cap space elsewhere with big money already committed to fellow interior offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney.

On February 18, ESPN NFL staff writer Matt Bowen predicted just that, suggesting that the Chiefs would sign long-time Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin in order to replace Smith.

“We have Trey Smith fitting with the [Chicago] Bears, leaving an open spot on the interior of the Kansas City front,” Bowen explained.

Continuing: “Martin still brings the blend of size (6-4, 315 pounds) and mobility that coaches want at the guard position. Last season, Martin played in 10 games due to a right ankle injury, but his pass block win rate of 93.7% ranked 15th among guards.”

“He could help keep that Chiefs interior strong,” Bowen concluded, reminding that Kansas City must also fortify the offensive tackle position this offseason.

Zack Martin Signing Would Give Chiefs Most Decorated Interior Offensive Line in NFL

Martin may not be the perennial first-team All-Pro guard that he was earlier in his career, but he’s still a very solid interior offensive lineman as Bowen noted.

And needless to say, his highly decorated resume would give the Chiefs an ultra-experienced trio up front, protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes with three IOLs who are on track for gold jacket ceremonies after they retire.

Martin himself is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 7-time first-team All-Pro. His most recent accolades came during his last healthy campaign in 2023, when he earned both honors once again.

Unfortunately, Martin missed a little less than half of the year in 2024.

Martin turns 35 years old in November and he’s never played for another franchise besides Dallas, so it’s unclear if he’d even want to leave the Cowboys.

Having said that, Dallas did move on from long-time left tackle Tyron Smith last offseason, and if Martin were to continue his career elsewhere, it’s hard to think of a more appealing landing spot than KC considering the accomplished right guard has never even been to a Super Bowl.

Paired with Thuney and Humphrey, the Chiefs interior OL would flaunt a combined 15 Pro Bowl nods and 10 first-team All-Pro honors. That’s difficult to beat, even if two of the three are getting up there in age.

Potential Cost & Durability of Cowboys Guard Zack Martin

Martin underwent season-ending ankle surgery last year, but it should be noted that he’s been extremely durable throughout his long career.

Obviously, injuries have a way of adding up as athletes get older, so there’s no guarantee Martin would stay healthy. But if you look at his career on paper, he’s managed at least 15 starts in all but three seasons — and he started 14 games during one of those three outliers.

With their Super Bowl window still open, it’s fair to assume the Chiefs would take a risk on Martin, so long as his price tag is within reason.

Martin has already made over $111 million throughout his playing career according to Over the Cap. His previous contract with the Cowboys netted $18.425 million per season.

At a rate similar to that, it’d make more sense to try and extend Smith. However, Martin is not expected to get the same amount of money at his current age.

Spotrac estimates Martin will earn a one-year deal that pays approximately $9.1 million in salary.

That type of deal would be much more affordable than Smith, who’s expected to make somewhere around $20-$22 million per year, providing a short-term, cost-effective replacement who could potentially outperform the Chiefs free agent in 2025 if he were to put together a throwback season.