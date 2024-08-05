Chiefs K Harrison Butker Reacts to Getting Four-Year Contract Extension

Shortly after the news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension — which was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on August 5 — Butker took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the news.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!”

Butker’s social media caption was accompanied by a picture of Butker signing autographs for fans while sporting his white Chiefs jersey.

Harrison Butker a Polarizing But Talented Football Player

Butker, 29, is coming off of a strong season in which he finished fifth in the NFL in field goals made (33) and had the second-highest field goal percentage among players that made 30+ field goals (94.3%), per NFL.com. He also has the second-highest field goal percentage in NFL history (89.1%).

Butker’s new deal with Kansas City makes him the highest paid kicker in the league, surpassing Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jake Elliott and Baltimore Ravens‘ Justin Tucker in total contract value ($24 million), per Over The Cap.

During the offseason, Butker was under fire for his misogynistic remarks about women among other controversial statements he made during his commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11. Despite receiving a ton of backlash, particularly on social media and from celebrities who have used their platform to speak out against Butker, Butker has stood by his remarks.