The Kansas City Chiefs got promising early returns on new wide receiver Josh Downs during their Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Downs caught four passes for 53 yards and one touchdown in his Chiefs debut. He will become a bigger force each week as he becomes more comfortable in the offense and gets the playbook down. The NFL trade deadline has passed, but there are still several free agents that can be signed, including one that Kansas City knows well.

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Clears Waivers

The Philadelphia Eagles waived wide receiver Hollywood Brown on Thursday. According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Brown officially cleared waivers on Monday and is now free to sign with any team at any time.

After a two-year stint with the Chiefs, Brown signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Philadelphia during the offseason. He has recorded just five receptions for 63 yards in 2026, as an ankle injury has limited him to just four games played.

Brown signed with Kansas City in 2024. Unfortunately, he missed most of that season after sustaining a sternoclavicular injury on the first play of preseason. He returned in Week 16, and posted 14 catches for 141 yards in five games, including the playoffs.

Brown bounced back nicely in 2025, leading all Chiefs wide receivers with 587 yards and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns. He was a constant in the passing attack as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy missed several games.

Do the Chiefs Have Room for Hollywood Brown?

Kansas City’s receiver corps looked as good as it has all season against the Falcons. Downs, Cyrus Allen, and Andrew Armstrong each caught a touchdown pass and recorded at least 40 receiving yards. Rashee Rice also had a nice day with five receptions for 82 yards.

The Chiefs could consider bringing Brown back due to the struggles of Xavier Worthy. It has been a disappointing year for Worthy, and he was held without a catch against Atlanta despite leading all receivers in snaps played with 56.

Worthy has caught three or less passes in five games this season, and has not recorded more than 73 receiving yard in a single game. He also has just one touchdown catch, and simply hasn’t taken a step forward since his rookie season. If Kansas City bring Brown back, it would allow Worthy to take a step back and reset.