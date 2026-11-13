Chiefs Could Reunite With Former WR After Latest NFL News

The Kansas City Chiefs are always looking to improve their roster.

They made a big improvement this week by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. With the second half of the season still to come, the Chiefs could make more additions in their pursuit to return to the postseason.

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Waived by Philadelphia Eagles

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles are waiving wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, which was mutually agreed upon by both sides. Brown signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Philadelphia during the offseason.

An ankle injury has limited Brown to just four games this season. He has five receptions for 63 yards on eight targets. The Eagles are the fourth team he has played for during his eight-year NFL career. Brown was a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

In 2024 the Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal. Unfortunately, he missed most of that season after sustaining a sternoclavicular injury on the first play of preseason. He returned in Week 16, and posted 14 catches for 141 yards in five games, including the playoffs.

Brown bounced back nicely in 2025, leading all Chiefs wide receivers with 587 yards and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns. He was a constant in the passing attack as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy missed several games.

Would Chiefs Be Interested in Bringing Back Hollywood Brown?

The initial feeling is that Kansas City doesn’t need Brown after trading for Downs. However, the Chiefs receiving corps still is among the weakest in the league. That is amplified considering the injury history of Rice and Worthy.

Rice has already missed two games this season with a hamstring injury, and Worthy is currently dealing with a hamstring problem of his own. As for Downs, he is a very talented player, but may need some time to get acclimated to the playbook.

Brown, on the other hand, already knows the Chiefs’ playbook after spending the past two years with the team. He could be plugged right back in with no significant learning curve. Brown would also provide Kansas City with solid depth. Young receivers such as Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, and Andrew Armstrong have been underwhelming when given opportunities.