Chiefs WR Pops Up as Late Addition on Week 7 Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs had a new injury appear on Thursday of Week 7, as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster turned in a “limited” practice due to a hamstring issue — per the team.

Needless to say, this is a less-than-ideal turn of events being that the Chiefs are already short on depth and playmaking ability at the WR position.

Smith-Schuster took over for Rashee Rice as one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets ahead of the bye week, recording 7 catches for 130 yards against the New Orleans Saints. “When we got in the game, it kind of just clicked,” Mahomes said on October 16, regarding his immediate chemistry with Smith-Schuster.

“That was something that was big for me,” the Chiefs QB went on. “We’ll continue to get him involved in the offense, as well as other guys.”

If Smith-Schuster is unable to go in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City will once again rally around the next man up mentality. In this case, that would be some combination of rookie Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and a potential practice squad elevation like Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio.