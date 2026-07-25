Chiefs Share Good News on Rashee Rice Amid PUP Update

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off training camp with a massive injury update that centered around star wide receiver Rashee Rice and PUP list news.

According to head coach Andy Reid, Rice will not be placed on the PUP list entering training camp. That’s the good Chiefs news.

The other side of the coin involves second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, who missed the majority of his rookie campaign after tearing his ACL in Week 7.

“Norman-Lott most likely will start on PUP, but he’s making progress,” Reid told reporters on July 24. “He had the ACL reconstruction.”

As for Rice, Reid confirmed that the integral playmaker is “doing great” and “cleared to go” to start Chiefs training camp. Although the veteran HC did note that his staff will “keep an eye on” Rice as he works his way back into football shape.

Remember, Rice served a 30-day jail sentence just after a cleanup surgery in his knee. He was allowed to rehab his knee from prison, but he has not played real football in some time.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did weigh in on the subject on July 24, adding that Rice is “ready to play football again and just get out here and be with the guys.”

Mahomes and Reid both stressed that both Rice and Norman-Lott have spent the past month at the Chiefs’ facilities, as has the superstar QB. All three spent a lot of time recovering together, something Mahomes seemed to appreciate more than most.

“I hate that they’re injured, but it’s been good for me because you have guys that you can work with and try to get better with together,” the signal-caller said, concluding: “[Rice is] doing great.”

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals He & Rashee Rice Have Been Throwing & Practicing Ahead of Training Camp

The other subtle news from Mahomes on July 24 leaked that he and Rice have been throwing and practicing together at team facilities ahead of training camp.

This may not seem like a big deal, but considering no one knew if Mahomes and Rice would be ready for Week 1 a couple of months ago, it’s about as positive an injury update as fans could hope for at this juncture.

“I’ve thrown to him. He’s caught. He’s done all the stuff he needs to do,” Mahomes told reporters, regarding Rice. “And I don’t know if he’ll be out on the field or whatever, but I know he’s rehabbing and doing what he needs to be doing to be on the field whenever camp gets going.”

It certainly seems like both Mahomes and Rice are on track for the Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

More Chiefs Injury Updates & PUP News

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The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney reported that “it sounds like the only Chiefs player who is likely to start on PUP is DT Omarr Norman-Lott,” but there was other injury news on July 24. And not all of it was positive.

Per Reid, first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane is still being evaluated after a shoulder injury this spring.

Similarly, veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed does not sound 100%. Sneed is still dealing with a nagging knee injury, something he’s managed for years going back to his first stint in KC.

Finally, rookie tight end John Michael Gyllenborg “might not participate in camp,” according to Reid and A-to-Z Sports Kansas City’s Charles Goldman. On this subject, Sweeney noted that Gyllenborg is dealing with a “knee sprain” and agreed that “it’s unclear if he will take the field before next week.”

If Gyllenborg’s injury is really serious, you have to wonder if the Chiefs will try to sneak him through the cutdown on an injury list as they did with fellow undrafted tight end Jake Briningstool last summer.