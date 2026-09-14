Is Chris Jones Playing Tonight? Latest on Chiefs All-Pro’s Injury Before Broncos Showdown

Chris Jones was a late addition to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ injury report ahead of their season opener against the Denver Broncos, but the All-Pro defensive tackle appears set to play on “Monday Night Football.”

Jones is dealing with a calf injury and did not practice Saturday, Sept. 12. However, the Chiefs did not give him a game status designation on their final injury report, suggesting he is expected to be available against Denver.

The update is welcome news for a Chiefs defense that underwent major changes this offseason. Jones, 32, enters his 11th NFL season as Kansas City’s longest-tenured defender and the veteran leader of a defensive line that now includes several new faces.

Chris Jones Expected to Play Despite Calf Injury

Jones’ calf issue surfaced late in the week when Kansas City held him out of Saturday’s practice.

Despite the missed session, Jones did not receive a questionable, doubtful, or out designation for Monday night’s game.

That puts the veteran on track to take his usual place in the middle of Kansas City’s defensive front against the Broncos.

If Jones does have to leave the game or play fewer snaps because of the calf issue, the Chiefs have several options behind him. Rookie Peter Woods, Khyiris Tonga and Bryson Eason can provide additional help on the interior.

Jones remains the centerpiece of the group, but the players surrounding him look much different than they did a year ago.

Chris Jones Embraces Veteran Role on New-Look Chiefs Defense

Jones spent much of training camp alongside players significantly younger than him.

The Chiefs selected Woods in the first round and R Mason Thomas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods, 21, and Thomas, 22, quickly gravitated toward Jones as they adjusted to the NFL.

Jones joked about his new status as one of the older players on Kansas City’s roster.

“That’s a nice way to say you’re old,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “I’ve been in the league going on 11 years, so, I mean, if they paid attention to the Chiefs any bit, then they’ve probably seen me on the field.”

Kansas City also added Tonga in free agency, giving Jones another interior teammate.

The changes were part of a major overhaul of the Chiefs’ defensive line following a disappointing 2025 season. Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, ending a run of nine consecutive AFC West titles.

Monday night will provide the first regular-season look at the rebuilt unit. Barring a setback with his calf, Jones will be in the middle of it.

The Chiefs and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 14.