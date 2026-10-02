Chiefs Catch Big Break With Key Raiders Starter Ruled Out

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are both entering their Week 4 matchup against each other pretty healthy.

Kansas City will once again be without offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who continues to rehab from a bulging disc in his back. However, defensive back Chamarri Conner is set to make his season debut, returning from a knee injury. As for the Raiders, they will be down one of their top offensive lineman on Sunday.

Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson out vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 4

Las Vegas released its final injury report on Friday, and it was headlined by right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson being ruled out with a groin injury.

Powers-Johnson sustained the injury late during the Raiders’ win over the New Orleans Saints last week. The third-year lineman has started 24 games for Las Vegas since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Powers-Johnson had a great rookie year, as he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He picked up where he left off in 2025, but an ankle injury cost him the final eight games of the season. Second-year guard Caleb Rogers will likely start in Powers-Johnson’s place.

Chiefs Looking to Improve Pass Rush vs. Raiders

Las Vegas being down Powers-Johnson would provide Kansas City’s front seven the opportunity to improve its pass rush. The Chiefs have not logged a sack in either of their past two games. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t very mobile, but gets rid of the ball very quickly. Defensive tackle Chris Jones noted that has been a commonality against his unit.

“You look at the numbers, the quarterbacks have been getting rid of the ball in 2.3 seconds,” Jones said. “I don’t care how good of a pass rusher you are, when they throw the ball that quick it’s tough for anyone. When they do throw it long distance, it’s (against) seven or eight men in the protection.”

Although it’s frustrating that opposing quarterbacks are making it a point to get the ball out fast against the Chiefs, Jones believes the team’s approach and preparation has been right, which will eventually lead to more sacks.

“The opportunities are going to come. I don’t think we’ll waver from what we’ve been doing. We’ve done a lot of good, we’ve put a lot of good on film. I think we stay committed to that, and just find ways to get sacks out of it.”