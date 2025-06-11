Chiefs’ ‘UDFA to Watch at Minicamp’ Has Already Been Turning Heads

The Kansas City Chiefs have a knack for finding and developing tight ends under head coach Andy Reid and positional coach Tom Melvin, and potential UDFA gem Jake Briningstool is the latest TE prospect who has been gaining attention ahead of mandatory minicamp.

The undrafted rookie out of Clemson, Briningstool, has already earned the “standout” label at Chiefs OTAs. And Pro Football Network just named him Kansas City’s top “UDFA to watch” at minicamp next week, within a document shared with Heavy.

“Travis Kelce isn’t retiring yet. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs should ignore the tight end position,” the team of Pro Football Network analysts began. “Kelce turns 36 next season, and he’s coming off one of the worst statistical seasons of his career.”

On top of that, they noted that “Patrick Mahomes loves targeting his tight ends,” adding that “one UDFA in particular could challenge Jared Wiley for reps behind Kelce and Noah Gray.”

That player is Briningstool, according to PFN.

Pro Football Network Explains Why Jake Briningstool Could Become Next Chiefs UDFA Success Story in 2025

“Jake Briningstool may not fit the mold of a prototypical in-line tight end, but his toughness, savvy route-running, and dependable hands give him clear value as a receiving threat,” Pro Football Network wrote, making the case for Briningstool as a possible 53-man roster dark horse.

“He isn’t going to overpower defenders or create major separation in man coverage,” the site continued, “but his ability to find soft spots in zone and make difficult catches makes him a dependable target.”

Sound familiar? Briningstool appears to be cut from a similar cloth as Kelce, and that’s good news for Kansas City if the rookie can pick up a thing or two from the future Hall of Famer before he calls it a career.

“Briningstool (6’6”, 240 pounds) moves smoothly for his size and shows impressive body control and concentration, particularly in traffic,” PFN went on complimenting the youngster. “He thrives in the intermediate passing game, where his understanding of leverage and spacing helps him stay involved and productive.”

The NFL site concluded that “while he still has room to grow as a blocker, the Clemson product brings enough receiving upside to earn looks on third downs and in the red zone.”

Jared Wiley’s Injury Recovery Could Open the Door for Jake Briningstool at Chiefs Minicamp & Training Camp

Wiley has not been taking part in practices as he recovers from knee surgery, and there’s no guarantee the 2024 fourth-rounder starts the season on the active roster.

“I know he signed as a UDFA and has an uphill battle to make the roster, but TE Jake Briningstool is pretty intriguing to me,” KC superfan and podcaster ‘how bout those CHIEFS’ voiced ahead of OTAs. “Wiley may not be ready to start the season with that ACL repair.”

As of June 11, HBTC has been more right than wrong, as Briningstool has been shining and Wiley has been sidelined.

“UDFA TE Jake Briningstool had another strong contested catch during team drills,” KC Star reporter Jesse Newell relayed on June 4. “He excelled on those during rookie minicamp a few weeks back. Will be one to watch once training camp starts.”

In response to a mailbag question, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman also told a fan: “If Wiley starts on the PUP, I could see either Briningstool or [Robert] Tonyan making it.”

Tonyan has had a decent start at OTAs, similar to Briningstool, but the 31-year-old journeyman would be extremely easy to stash on the practice squad.

For starters, as a vested veteran, Tonyan wouldn’t be subject to waivers after the 53-man cutdown. Meaning, assuming he wanted to remain with the Chiefs after being cut, nothing would stop him from doing so.

Briningstool, on the other hand, would be much more of a candidate to be poached by another team. Making him the more likely of the two to make it if all things are equal on the field.