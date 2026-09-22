Forgotten 2025 Draft Pick Is Beginning to Make Impact for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs opened up their playbook in their Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

They weren’t as dependent on their running game, although they still excelled in that department — racking up 152 rushing yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a reinvigorated passing attack, completing 32-47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. That led to some opportunities for players who haven’t previously had very many.

WR Jalen Royals Is Stepping up in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Offense

After not getting a single snap on offense in Week 1, Royals played 12 against the Colts on Sunday night. The Chiefs like him as a run blocker, as he was in on several rushing plays. However, he also caught two passes, including his first career NFL touchdown on a crucial fourth-and-goal situation midway through the third quarter.

Kansas City selected Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After impressing during training camp and preseason, he sustained a knee injury that halted his momentum. Royals recorded just two receptions for four yards as a rookie, barely seeing the field. Now healthy, he is rounding back into form and earning some trust from the Chiefs’ coaching staff.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Is Getting Young Guys Involved

Reid spoke highly of Royals after the game, and joked that Royals’ new haircut is what led to getting him the ball.

“He got a haircut so we decided to give him the ball,” Reid said. “No, listen, he’s a great kid. Never says a word. The kid is as quiet as anybody I’ve ever been around. He just plays hard. You saw it in the preseason, now you get to see it during the (regular) season. It was great for him.”

Royals wasn’t the only receiver that stepped up on Sunday night, as Tyquan Thornton made two clutch catches that helped propel Kansas City to victory. Both occurred on third-and-long plays, with one going for a 45-yard gain and the other for 30 yards. The Chiefs have now given opposing defenses more weapons to worry about other than the usual receiving suspects of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy.