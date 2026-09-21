Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Takes Subtle Jab at Social Media Critics

The Kansas City Chiefs earned every bit of their 33-30 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

The game was hard fought by both teams, but in the end the Chiefs made a few more big plays. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way with a huge outing, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘Glad’ Colts’ Big Pass Play Wasn’t Reversed

The Chiefs got a scare when Colts quarterback Daniel Jones hit wide receiver Laquon Treadwell for a 48-yard gain during overtime. That set Indianapolis up at the Kansas City 17-yard line and a chance to win the game with a touchdown.

However, that play came with a little controversy. Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams punched the ball out of Treadwell’s grasp, and Kansas City recovered the fumble. Unfortunately, replay revealed that Treadwell was touched down by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed before the ball was lost.

While speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes said he was glad when the call was reversed by the officials because he didn’t want to hear about if from critics on social media.

“We had the big play in overtime where we stripped the ball, and he (Treadwell) ended up being barely touched,” Mahomes said. “I was actually kind of glad because I didn’t want to see Twitter’s reaction if they would have called it a fumble. We got to prove it the right way, got the stop there and then go back out there and got a field goal.”

Patrick Mahomes looked like his old self in Week 2

Mahomes showed noticeable rust in Week 1, which was his first game back since tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee. He was able to finish the game on a high note, completing 13 of his final 15 passes. He carried that momentum into Week 2 and played like the Mahomes of old. Coach Andy Reid said after the game that he knew it was just a matter of time for Mahomes to round back into form.

“He was more relaxed,” Reid said. “Give some credit to the offensive line on that too, that helped. He’s a great player. It was just a matter of time of him getting back and getting comfortable. You saw it the second half of last week, and he just built on that.”