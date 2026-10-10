Chiefs May Get 2nd Crack at $8 Million WR Who Slipped Away in Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have entered the bye week as the AFC’s only undefeated team, but they still have two glaring concerns on the roster at wide receiver and edge-rusher.

Kansas City has not recorded a sack since the defense produced four of them against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but the Chiefs at least know that more QB pressure is likely coming after they spent salary cap space and draft assets amassing a group that includes defensive ends George Karlaftis and R Mason Thomas alongside defensive tackles Chris Jones and Peter Woods.

The wide receiver room is far less certain, as Kansas City did essentially nothing to add pass-catchers to the roster across the entire offseason. Now Tyquan Thornton, the team’s top deep threat, is out for months following an ankle dislocation last weekend, while Rashee Rice is tending to a hamstring strain amid a contract year.

However, Kansas City wanted wide receiver Jauan Jennings before he inked a deal with the Minnesota Vikings in May, and now the opportunity to pursue him for a minimal-to-moderate draft asset may be about to present itself to the Chiefs’ front office.

Vikings Signed Odell Beckham Jr., Which Could Mean End to Jauan Jennings’ Minnesota Tenure

Adam Schefter of ESPN told the “Pat McAfee Show” in early May that Kansas City was in on Jennings.

“The Chiefs and Commanders also were interested in Jauan Jennings,” Schefter said. “Ultimately, he got a one-year deal from Minnesota worth up to $13 million dollars. It’s about $8 million dollars in base pay.”

However, through four weeks Jennings has appeared in just three games for the Vikings and earned only one start. He has tallied a mere two catches for nine yards on a total of four targets.

Minnesota recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. following the New York Giants‘ decision to cut its legacy wide receiver three games into the campaign, which indicates that Jennings could be on the trade block ahead of the NFL’s November 10 deadline.

Jauan Jennings Has Not Fit Well in Vikings’ Offense

Jennings had 77 catches for 975 yards and six scores with the San Francisco 49ers two seasons ago, following that up with 55 grabs for 643 yards and nine TDs in the Bay Area last year.

Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad of SKOR North’s “Purple Daily” discussed on Friday the possibility, or even likelihood, that Minnesota moves on from Jennings in the coming weeks after the two sides clearly haven’t meshed in the first month of the 2026 campaign.

“There’s no way anyone involved figured that it would look like this,” Mackey said. “If [Beckham] is playable as just a fifth receiver on your active roster and you can get a draft pick for Jauan Jennings, don’t you think they might explore that in the next few weeks?”

“It feels like he’s not a fit,” Zulgad added.

Given the lack of production from Jennings thus far this season and that the Vikings already signed Beckham, in effect tipping their hand, the trade price Kansas City might have to pay if Jennings becomes available should be low.

The Chiefs could use a tough possession receiver who also blocks well on the outside for running back Kenneth Walker III, which Jennings can provide. If Kansas City can acquire Jennings for a Day 3 draft pick on a prorated $8 million salary, the move is a no-brainer.