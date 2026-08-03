Chiefs Sign New Wide Receiver Amid Injury, Depth Concerns: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs added a wide receiver to the mix to start the second week of training camp, as the team hunts for depth and talent behind its top duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Kansas City explored a contract for Jauan Jennings before he ended his free agency by inking a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Instead of sifting through the veteran talent pool that remains at the position, the Chiefs went younger and signed undrafted rookie Jeff Weimer.

“Chiefs have added a receiver, signing former West Virginia wideout Jeff Weimer,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported via X. “He was an invite to the Chiefs rookie minicamp on a tryout in May. He’s wearing No. 5.”

Patrick Mahomes Needs More Downfield Threats in Chiefs Offense

Weimer played for UNLV in 2022, Idaho State in 2024 and finished his collegiate career with the Mountaineers in 2025. The WVU website listed Wiemer at six-feet, two-inches tall and 211 pounds.

All told, he tallied 122 catches for 1,677 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of his three college seasons, averaging 13.7 yards per reception.

Kansas City needs more options for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to push the football a bit further down the field, as Rice and Worthy are at their best in the shorter and intermediary areas, where they receive the ball in space and create after the catch.

Given Weimer’s yards-per-reception total in college, that may be something the Chiefs are hoping he can provide alongside veteran wideout Tyquan Thornton. Thornton serves as the team’s primary deep threat, though he only saw 37 targets in the pass game last season.

Rookie WR Andrew Armstrong Making Himself Known During Chiefs’ Training Camp

Another young pass-catcher making some noise at Chiefs’ training camp is rookie Andrew Armstrong.

“Armstrong got a lot of 1s reps today with Rashee Rice still sitting out live periods while in ramp-up mode with his knee,” Jesse Newell of The Athletic reported on July 30. “Armstrong had a good summer and should be a top name to watch for end of WR room.”

Like Weimer, Armstrong also finished his collegiate career in 2025, though he did so as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Armsong, 25 years old, is six-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He caught on with the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad for a short time last season but has yet to play in a regular season NFL game.

Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy Returning From Injury-Plagued Years in 2025

Rice continues rehabilitating from a knee injury that knocked him out down the stretch of last season and required surgery in late spring to mend.

Meanwhile, Worthy has returned from a shoulder issue that cost him only three regular season games in 2025 but hampered his entire campaign, nonetheless.

Tight end Travis Kelce numbers among the top three targets in the pass game as well, though he is entering his 14th season and will turn 37 in October.