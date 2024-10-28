Chiefs Place TE on IR to Make Room for New DE Joshua Uche

To make room for newly acquired defensive end Joshua Uche, the Kansas City Chiefs are placing tight end Jody Fortson on injured reserve, according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride on October 28.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, Fortson was injured on an onside kick attempt by the Raiders. The training staff helped him make his way toward the sidelined, as Fortson could not put any weight on his right leg.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Fortson had suffered a right knee injury, which would require further evaluation due determine the extent of the injury.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor shared after the game that Fortson needed crutches to exit the locker room.

Andy Reid Reacts to Chiefs’ Week 8 Win Over Raiders

Kansas City’s win over Las Vegas in Week 8 improved the Chiefs’ regular season record to 7-0.

Speaking to the media after the game, Big Red shared his thoughts on the win at Allegiant Stadium.

“Listen, I thought defensively we really stepped up with the five sacks,” Reid said on October 27. ” I thought [Mike] Pennel, Drue [Tranquill], Nick Bolton, I thought those guys played really well, exceptional throughout the day. I’m neglecting the rest of the guys who I thought also played well, but I thought we did a nice job defensively.

“Offensively there were some real good things that took place. Pat [Mahomes] had a nice day, 27 of 38 for over 250 yards with a couple TDs thrown in there, which is a positive. Trav (Travis Kelce) had a big day, 10 receptions for 90 yards, and it was good to get DeAndre [Hopkins] in there in the limited reps that he had in practice. A couple catches, one or 3rd down, which was a big catch for us. Kareem [Hunt] was 21 of 59 I believe it was, and there wasn’t a lot of room in there, but that’s okay. He pounds it in there, and normally he’s going forward, so that’s a good thing. Then on 3rd downs we were 12 of 16, in the red zone three for four, so those are always good stats to throw out there when they’re positive.”

X Users Reacted to Joshua Uche Trade

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs trading for Uche on October 28.

“Good organizations, like them or hate them, put their foot down on the pedal and continue to make themselves better,” Anthony Cosenza of Cincy Jungle wrote. “We can talk about supposed referee favoritism and all kinds of things, but these are championship and dynasty-level moves.”

“If you can’t add to the secondary, then get guys who can get to the passer quickly,” another person wrote. “Obviously not a high level guy, but he has had success in this league and will see a lot of singles. Also helps keep guys like [Charles] Omenihu and George [Karlaftis] fresh.”

“Funny how the team that keeps winning super bowls is always making moves to get better in season but smooth brained ravens fans will sit here and tell me there’s more than one way to win a Super Bowl,” another person wrote.