Josh Downs Already Has Connection to Key Chiefs Weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs elevated their offense by adding wide receiver Josh Downs to their roster this week.

Downs will not only look to produce at a high level, but open things up more for other Chiefs playmakers.

Kansas City Chiefs WRs Josh Downs and Rashee Rice Already Have Personal Connection

Just before Downs met with the Kansas City media for the first time on Wednesday, wide receiver Rashee Rice took the podium for a handful of questions. Rice revealed that he and Downs have already forged a friendship over the years, which could lead to instant chemistry on the field.

“I train with Josh in the offseason, as well as coming out of college,” Rice said. “So, we’ve had a relationship prior. We’re in the same area in the locker room, so we’re in there joking around. We’re in the meeting room joking around. We’re talking to each other, as far as learning the plays or how he needs to open up the playbook on the iPad. Just communicating with each other, and having fun playing the game.”

Rice also said he reached out to Downs when he heard that he was traded to the Chiefs.

“I talked to him last night,” Rice continued. “I just sent eye emojis. He’s ready to go just like we are.”

Josh Downs Wanted to Come to the Chiefs

The obvious conclusion to draw as to why Downs wanted to come to Kansas City is the winning culture. However, his connection with Rice also played a factor.

“I’ve known Rashee — we did pre-draft together,” Downs said. “We developed a pretty good relationship. That’s my dog. He’s pretty cool, and we’ve been cool throughout all these years. I’m excited to play with a guy like that. He’s really good.”

Playing with a quarterback the caliber of Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hurt, either. Downs expressed his excitement to prove himself to Mahomes and his new teammates after they greeted him with a warm welcome.

“It’s good when guys welcome you and accept you,” Downs said. “I feel like at this point it’s my turn to earn their respect on the field, and earn their respect as a teammate. I’m going to do what I can to do that.”