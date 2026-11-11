Josh Downs Trade Grades Roundup: Chiefs Add Explosive Weapon for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense is getting a big boost for the second half of the season.

Wide receiver Josh Downs was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts just before the deadline. Downs should get on the field immediately and become a big part of the passing attack. We rounded up several grades from NFL experts across the sports media landscape on the Chiefs’ decision to add Downs to their roster.

Kansas City Chiefs Trade for Josh Downs: ESPN’s Grade- B+

ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder believes we will see Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy play out on the boundary more, with Downs working in the slot.

“Both Rashee Rice (35%) and Xavier Worthy (20%) spend time in the slot, but I expect those numbers will drop with Downs, who aligned in the slot 51% of the time in Indianapolis this season, now on the team. Over his career, Rice’s numbers have been slightly worse in the slot (2.3 yards per route run) compared with when he’s lined up outside or elsewhere (2.8).”

Sports Illustrated’s Grade: B+

NFL staff writer Matt Verderame likes the fact that the Chiefs can either lock Downs up to a long-term contract after the season, or recoup a draft pick if they let him walk.

“While Downs isn’t a world-beater, he’s excellent against man coverage and can align outside or in the slot. If the Chiefs sign him to a long-term deal once his contract expires this offseason, the price is terrific. If he walks, Kansas City could scoop up a compensatory pick.”

Bleacher Report’s Grade: A

NFL analyst Moe Moton thinks that Downs and Rice will balance each other out as an impactful duo, and Downs could end up being Kansas City’s top receiver overall.

“Going to Kansas City, Downs can complement Rashee Rice better than inconsistent speedster Xavier Worthy. He’s capable of lining up in the slot and on the perimeter as a versatile playmaker and could emerge as the Chiefs’ most productive receiver.”

CBS Sport’s Grade: B+

Senior NFL writer Zachary Pereles says Downs should provide the Chiefs with their biggest missing ingredient.