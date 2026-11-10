Chiefs New WR Josh Downs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new offensive weapon.

They have acquired wide receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City also got a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in the deal, while giving up a 2027 fourth and fifth-round pick. Here are five things to know about Downs before he gets his Chiefs tenure started.

1. Josh Downs’ best performance of the season was against the Chiefs

The Chiefs played the Colts back in Week 2 on “Sunday Night Football,” winning a thriller in overtime 33-30.

Downs was a problem for Kansas City’s secondary that evening, posting seven catches for 72 yards. Hopefully that is an indication of things to come for Downs in a Chiefs uniform.

2. Josh Downs Had Decorated Collegiate Career

Downs played for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2020-2022. His breakout performance came as a freshman during the Orange Bowl, as he caught four passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Downs would go on to be named First-Team All-ACC as a sophomore and junior. He finished his career at North Carolina with 202 receptions for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns.

3. Josh Downs Has Posted at Least 500 Yards in Each Season of His NFL Career

Downs was productive right off the bat when he was drafted by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie he put up 68 receptions for 771 yards and two TDs. He followed that up with 72 catches for 803 yards and five TDs in his second season.

In 2025 Downs caught 58 passes for 566 yards and four TDs. If he maintains his current 2026 pace, Downs is tracking for 680 yards.

4. Josh Downs Requested to be Traded to Chiefs Specifically

ESPN NFL insider Nate Taylor joined 96.5 The Fan on Tuesday and revealed that Downs told the Colts he wanted to be traded to Kansas City specifically.

“I have been told that Josh Downs would like to play for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Taylor said. “He’s ready to run routes for Patrick Mahomes.

5. Josh Downs Could Earn Big Payday From Chiefs in Offseason

Kansas City made the deal for Downs not only to get a boost this season, but with an eye toward the future. Its receiving corps is already weak as it is, and Rashee Rice is slated to become a free agent in the offseason.

The Chiefs may need to add multiple bodies to the position, and if Downs proves to be impactful in their offense, they could sign him to a long-term contract.