Chiefs Acquire WR Josh Downs in Trade With Colts, What Did it Cost?

The Kansas City Chiefs finally pulled the trigger on a trade just ahead of the deadline.

In a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs have acquired wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs requested a trade from Indianapolis several weeks ago. Kansas City was reportedly determined to add to their receiver corps to give its offense a boost down the stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs Send Multiple Draft Picks to Colts for WR Josh Downs

Here is the official compensation in the trade between the Chiefs and Colts:

Chiefs receive: WR Josh Downs, 2027 seventh-round draft pick

Colts receive: 2027 fourth-round draft pick, 2027 fifth-round draft pick

Some rumors had compensation for Downs being as high as a third-round pick, so Kansas City made out well there. It did have to ultimately surrender two picks, but did get an additional seventh rounder.

Wide receiver was already a position of need for the Chiefs entering the season, but it became even more of a concern when Tyquan Thornton sustained a dislocated ankle injury in Week 4. Thornton may have a chance to return for the postseason if Kansas City makes it there, but that is not confirmed.

How Josh Downs Fits Into Chiefs’ Offense

Downs is a sharp route runner with good speed and trustworthy hands. His speed doesn’t necessarily translate into being a downfield burner, but he is great at creating separation against man coverage — something the Chiefs desperately need. Downs should be a nice fit for what Kansas City does offensivley.

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Downs was in the last year of his rookie contract with the Colts. His most productive season came in 2024 when he recorded 72 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns. As a whole through his 3.5-year career, Downs has posted 231 catches for 2,494 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Downs should get immediately plugged into the Chiefs’ offense. Rashee Rice will still likely be the No. 1 guy, but it stands to reason that Downs will be a close No. 2. Downs can lineup on the outside as well as in the slot, giving Kansas City some key versatility to work with. He could also contribute as a kick returner, as Downs has returned six punts and two kickoffs in his career.