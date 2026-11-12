Chiefs’ Dave Toub Reveals New Kick Returner Options After Nikko Remigio Release

The Kansas City Chiefs made the mildly surprising decision to release wide receiver/kick returner Nikko Remigio earlier this week.

Remigio had a lot of trust from the coaching staff as their top return specialist. However, after acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, Remigio was the odd man out. Downs has plenty of experience as a return specialist, as do several other Chiefs players.

Kansas City Chiefs ST Coordinator Dave Toub Reveals Several Options for Kick Returner

One of the main questions Toub faced while speaking to the media on Thursday was who will replace Remigio as the primary return man on kickoffs and punts. Toub didn’t commit to one specific player, but rather named several options.

“He’s a guy that we can use,” Toub said of Downs as a return specialist. “We still have [Xavier] Worthy, we still have [Cyrus] Allen, and 10 [Emmett Johnson] has done it. I want guys who have experience at punt return. It’s such a key spot, it’s a tough position to play. Guys have to have reps.”

The Chiefs haven’t been able to fully utilize Worthy as a returner because he has had to play a lot of snaps at wide receiver with all the injuries they have had at the position over the past few years. With Downs now in the picture, perhaps Worthy can get more involved. Johnson has already had a few impressive returns this season.

Chiefs Not Expected to Bring Nikko Remigio Back

It is not expected that Remigio will return to Kansas City, which was further proved by practice quad tight end Thomas Odukoya receiving his jersey number, which was stared by Downs getting his new number.

Remigio played 3.5 seasons with the Chiefs after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2023. During that time he posted three receptions for 69 yards on offense. As a returner, he recorded 52 kickoff returns for 1,354 yards, and 50 punt returns for 373 yards. Toub went on to describe how tough it was to part ways with Remigio.

“It was a teary goodbye,” Toub said. “We were close, he’s like my son. You get close to these players, and the players get close to you.”