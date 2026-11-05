Chiefs Get Big Emmett Johnson News Ahead of Jets Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the New York Jets in Week 9.

They are looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses, while the Jets will try to break a three-game losing streak. The Chiefs may be going through some struggles, but have had a silver lining that can help them as the season continues to unfold.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

The NFL announced on social media Thursday that running back Emmett Johnson has been voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. He beat out Broncos running back Jonah Coleman, Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr., and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey for the award.

Johnson racked up five receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown against Denver, and also had one carry for 15 yards. He is the only running back in the league to record 100 receiving yards in a game this season. Johnson also returned a kickoff for 44 yards, which set the Chiefs’ offense up with good field position on their final drive of the game, though they fell short of getting the win.

Emmett Johnson Earning Respect of Chiefs Coaching Staff

Following his breakout performance against the Broncos, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had plenty of praise for how Johnson is developing as a rookie.

“What a game,” Toub said. “He was in the zone. Every time he touched the ball it was awesome. He’s getting every opportunity as a kickoff return guy. I think teams are going to try to kick it away from him because he is dangerous, and every time he touches it something good is going to happen.”

Bieniemy joked that he has been impressed with Johnson, despite him being a former Nebraska Cornhusker.

“You guys know it’s hard for me to keep giving this Nebraska Cornhusker this much respect,” Bieniemy said. “Nah, but Emmett works. He does not take anything for granted. It ain’t by chance that he’s had success when called upon. He goes out there and he works. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to try to excel at it. There’s no job he will turn down.”