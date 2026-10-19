Andy Reid Provides Update on Josh Simmons’ Availability vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the rearview and begin to prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

It could be their biggest challenge of the season. Seattle is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, and the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions. The matchup will take place under the primetime lights on “Sunday Night Football.”

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Provides Pessimistic Update on OT Josh Simmons

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media Monday afternoon and was naturally questioned about offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from a bulging disc in his back. When asked if he thinks Simmons will be available to play against Seattle, Reid didn’t sound too optimistic.

“Josh is still probably going to be ramping up as we go,” Reid said.

Ramping up usually means a player is still trying to get back in the swing of things and isn’t ready for game play. Simmons returned to practice last week for the first time since training camp, but was a limited participant in all three sessions. If he remains limited this week, he likely wont’ play — keeping rookie Kahlil Benson in the starting lineup.

Chiefs Could Also Be Without Starting OT Jaylon Moore vs. Seahawks

Kansas City took another blow to its offensive tackle group on Sunday against the Chargers, as starting right tackle Jaylon Moore exited the game with a concussion and did not return. Moore will have to go through concussion protocol, and we won’t likely know his status for Week 7 until late in the week.

Stepping in for Moore was Joshua Ezeudu, who the Chiefs acquired in a trade with the New York Giants back in August. Ezeudu is a five-year veteran who has 10 career starts under his belt. If Moore is unable to play against the Seahawks, Ezeudu will probably start in his place. Reid praised Ezeudu for the job he did filling in for Moore.

“Josh jumped in and played at the right tackle spot, I thought he did a nice job there,” Reid said. “He’s got experience, I’m not real worried about all that.”